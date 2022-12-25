Folarin Balogun 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Folarin Balogun is an England professional football player who plays as a striker for the Ligue 1 team Reims and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Folarin Jerry Balogun famously called Folarin Balogun joined the Ligue 1 team on loan from the Premier League club Arsenal. The young striker is playing in great form and hopes to return back to his parent club with experience and confidence.

He is counted by Arsenal for the future. He is training hard to play at a top level at both club and national levels. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Folarin Balogun joined the Ligue 1 team Reims on loan from the Premier League club Arsenal. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

Folarin Balogun Facts And Wiki

Birth Place New York City, New York, United State Father’s Name Michael Balls Mother’s Name Shubha Khote Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $3 million Age 21 Birthday 3 July 2001 Nationality American Position striker Senior Clubs Arsenal, Middlesbrough, Reims Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Folarin Balogun’s Net Worth and Salary

Balogun is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $3 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €14.00m by Transfermarkt. He enjoys a comfortable lifestyle with his family. As of today, he is famous and wealthy as a result of his work.

He currently earns a salary of £1,664,000 per year playing for Arsenal F.C. He is among the highest-earning youngsters at Arsenal football club. If he reaches the top level, he might have more lucrative deals in the future.

Folarin Balogun Club Career

Folarin began footballing at Aldersbrook before getting selected at Arsenal after successfully passing the club’s trail in 2008. He joined the club and stayed with the youths till 2020 before getting promoted to the senior team. He played at all levels and impressed every coach and was ranked highly in the squads.

We Believe until the end n got what we deserve. Allez gars! 💪 pic.twitter.com/V4pmOfD0xZ — Balogun (@balogun) October 23, 2022

He signed his professional contract with the club in February 2019. In 2020, he was close to joining Brentford for a reported fee of 8 million pounds, as he delayed the extension of his contract with the Gunners. He made his senior debut for the team in the Europa League match against Dundalk on 29 October 2020. He came in as a substitute in the 74th minute.

He scored his first goal for the club against Molde in a Europa League fixture. He extended the contract with the club after signing a long-term contract with the club in April 2021. He made his Premier League debut against Brentford on 13 August 2021 which ended in a 2-0 loss for the gunners.

He was loaned out to EFL Championship club Middlesbrough for a half-season in January 2021. He returned to Arsenal in June 2022 after making 18 appearances for the Championship club. He was loaned out to Reims for a season in August 2022.

Folarin Balogun International Career

Balogun, being born in the United States, decided to play for the country’s U18 team after appearing for England’s U17 team in 2018. He accepted the US’s proposal and went on to play all four matches of the Václav Ježek Youth Tournament and scored twice.

Folarin Balogun in the Under-21 Championship Qualifier match against Andorra U21. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He later switched back to play for England and played in the U18, U20 and U21 levels. He made his U21 debut for the country against Kosovo under-21 in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification match.

Folarin Balogun Family

Balogun was born on 3 July 2001 in New York City, New York, United State, and emigrated to England when he was two years old, growing up in London. His parents, Michael Balls and Shubha Khote, who are from Nigeria, have fought hard to make him reach professional-level football and have been supportive when he is low and in financial difficulty. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Folarin Balogun’s Girlfriend

Balogun is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The striker has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Folarin Balogun enjoying his off-the-pitch time with his friend. (Credits: @balogun Instagram)

Folarin Balogun Cars and Tattoos

Folarin has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of London. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

