Daniel Amartey 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Daniel Amartey is a Ghanaian professional football player who plays as a defender for the Premier League club Leicester City and for the Ghana National team and this article will reveal more about Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Daniel Amartey joined the English club in 2016 from the Danish club Copenhagen. He is a versatile player who plays as a centre-back, full-back and also defensive midfielder. He was a part of the Ghana national team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He is a top professional and focuses to learn more on the training grounds. Let us get to know more in detail about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.

Daniel Amartey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Uruguay. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Daniel Amartey Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Accra, Ghana Father’s Name Louis Amartey Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth €7.5 Million Age 27 Birthday 21 December 1994 Nationality Ghanaian Position Midfielder. Senior Clubs Leicester City, Copenhagen, Djurgårdens IF. Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION,

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER,

1X DANISH CHAMPION,

2X DANISH CUP WINNER,

1X THE ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER. Girlfriend Naa Shika Addy Children NA Social Media Twitter

Instagram

Daniel Amartey ’s Net Worth and Salary

Daniel is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €7.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €15.00 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for Leicester City.

Daniel Amartey Club Career

Daniel started footballing at International Allies in 2010. He moved to Djurgårdens IF in 2013 after getting spotted by the scouts of the club. He joined the senior team and appeared in 34 league games for the team in his first season. He was ranked in the top ten players of the league by many media. Liverpool FC was keen on signing the player in November 2013 but the transfer failed.

Together, We will win again 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/CointAOCLs — Dan Amartey (@DanAmartey) January 22, 2022

He moved to F.C. Copenhagen in July 2014 for a reported transfer fee of 2.5 million euros plus add-ons. He made his league debut for the club against Silkeborg IF on 20 July 2014. In January 2016, he earned his transfer to the English club Leicester City for a reported fee of 6 million pounds.

He joined the club on a four and half year deal. He went on to win the league with the team in which he made only 5 appearances that season. He made his league debut on 27 February 2016 against Norwich City which ended in a 1-0 home victory.

He became the starter for the club following the departure of Ngolo Kante in 2016. He made his Champions League debut against Club Brugge on 14 September 2016 which ended in a 3-0 away win. He scored the first goal for the club against Stoke City in December 2016. He started in the 2021 FA Community Shield match victory against Manchester City and played the entire match.

Daniel Amartey International Career

Daniel represented Ghana’s U20 team before playing for the senior team of the country. He made his debut in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and played in all the group matches of the team. With his impressive performances with the team at the national and club level, he was included in the squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Daniel Amartey was included in the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Credits: @danamartey Instagram)

He was named to the CAF Team of the Tournament. He was included in the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He saw the team not getting qualified from the group stages in the tournament.

Daniel Amartey Family

Daniel was born on 21 December 1994 in Accra, Ghana. His parent’s name Louis Amartey struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Daniel Amartey ’s Wife – Naa Shika Addy

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Naa Shika Addy, a model. The couple got married in 2016 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with two baby boys who are still unnamed.

Daniel has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Daniel Amartey celebrates their second goal, scored by Ghana’s midfielder Mohammed Kudus during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Daniel Amartey Cars and Tattoos

Daniel Amartey has been spotted driving Range Rover in the streets of Accra. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Daniel Amartey