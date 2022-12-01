Joao Palhinha 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joao Palhinha is a Portuguese professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Fulham and for the Portugal national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

João Maria Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves famously called Joao Palhinha joined the English club Fulham from the Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2022. He represents the Portugal football team at the national level.

He is starting to shine as a footballer and also has the attention of the fans with his potential. He is included in Portugal’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Joao Palhinha plays for Fulham as a defensive midfielder. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Joao Palhinha Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Lisbon, Portugal. Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Zana Susana Star Sign Cancer Net Worth €10 Million Age 27 Birthday 9 July 1995 Nationality Portuguese Position Defensive midfielder. Senior Clubs Sporting CP B, Moreirense, Sporting CP, Belenenses, Braga, Fulham. Achievements 1X PORTUGUESE CHAMPION

3X PORTUGUESE LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X PORTUGUESE SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend Patricia Palhares. Children NA Social Media Instagram

Joao Palhinha’s Net Worth and Salary

Joao is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be €10 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €28.00 million by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 1.8 Million Pounds per year playing for Fulham.

Joao Palhinha Club Career

Palhinha started footballing at Alta de Lisboa in 2008 and left the club in 2009 to join Sacavenense. He stayed with the youths till 2012 before joining Sporting CP’s academy in 2012. He was promoted to the reserve team of the club in 2014. He made a total of 21 appearances for the club in the league in his three years of time with the team.

He was loaned out to Moreirense F.C. in 2015 for a season and made a total of 29 appearances with the club. He made his senior debut with the club against Marítimo in January 2017 which ended in a 2-2 draw. He scored his goal against Olerios on October 12 where he scored a brace in the 4-2 victory.

Joao Palhinha joined Fulham in 2022 from Sporting CP. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

He was loaned out to Braga where he stayed for two seasons. He made a total of 50 league appearances in his two years’ time, scoring 4 goals. He made his breakthrough in the 2019/20 season when he made a total of 32 appearances for the club and he was named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year.

He joined the Premier League club Fulham for a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of 20 million pounds plus add-ons in July 2022. He made his league debut against Liverpool on 6 August 2022 and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Brentford which ended in a 3-2 victory.

Joao Palhinha International Career

Palhinha represented Portugal’s U18, U19 and U20 levels before making the senior team debut. He made his senior debut for the country against Turin replacing Ruben Neves in a 1-0 victory. He scored his first goal against Luxembourg in a 3-1 win. He was named in Portugal’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Joao Palhinha Family

Joao was born on 15 September 1995 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Joao Palhinha Wife – Patricia Palhares

The Defensive midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Patricia Palhares. The couple got married in November 2021 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is still unnamed.

Joao Palhinha with his wife Patricia Palhares as they give birth to their baby boy. (Credits:

Joao has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Joao Palhinha Cars and Tattoos

The young Defensive midfielder has been spotted driving an Audi Q3 car in the city of Lisbon but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. Joao has inked his left arm.

The net worth of Joao Palhinha is estimated to be €10 million as of 2022. (Credits: @joaopalhinha6 Instagram)

