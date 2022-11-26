Takuma Asano 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Takuma Asano is a Japanese professional football player who currently plays as a forward for the Bundesliga club VfL Bochum and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Takuma has been a part of the Japanese squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has scored in his World Cup debut. He joined the German club in 2021 and has been working hard to become a starter for the club.

He is at the peak of his career and hopes to continue at that level. He is versatile and can play on both sides of the wing and even sometimes has played as a striker. Let us see more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Takumo Asano celebrates his goal which helped Japan to beat Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup match. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Takuma Asano Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Komono, Japan Father’s Name Roland Asch Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $5 Million Age 28 Birthday 10 November 1994 Nationality Japanese Position Forward Senior Clubs Sanfrecce Hiroshima,J.League U-22,

Arsenal,VfB Stuttgart,Hannover 96,

Partizan,VfL Bochum. Achievements 1x FIFA Club World Cup participant

1x Europa League participant

1x Olympics participant

1x German second tier champion

2x AFC Champions League participant

2x Japanese champion

2x Japanese Super Cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Takuma Asano’s Net Worth and Salary

Takuma Asano makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $5 million. The market value of the goalkeeper is valued at €3.00m currently by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for the German club VfL Bochum. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Takuma Asano Club Career

Takuma started footballing at Yokkaichi Chuo Technical academy. He started his senior career at Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 2013 at the age of 18. He won the J1 League in his first season with the club but he just made one league appearance and also won the Japanese Super Cup in 2014 with the club. He won the league for the second time in a row and contributed by scoring 9 goals in his 34 appearances.

Takuma Asano plays for VfL Bochum as a winger. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

In 2016, he joined Arsenal under the management of Arsene Wenger. He was described to be one of the highly talented young strikers by the Gaffer. He was loaned out to VfB Stuttgart immediately after signing for a period of 2 years. He made 41 league appearances for the club scoring 5 goals.

In 2018, he was loaned out to Hannover 96 for one season where he appeared in 15 matches scoring a goal. He joined the Serbian professional club Partizan in 2019 for an undisclosed transfer fee. He signed a three-year deal with the club and became the first Japanese player to play for the club.

He made his debut for the club in a Europa League fixture against Yeni Malatyaspor and scored in his debut to end the match 3-1. He made 77 appearances for the club in all competitions and had 45 goal contributions. He signed for the German club VfL Bochum 1848 in June 2021 as a free agent. He currently hopes to achieve the best and is working hard for that.

Takuma Asano International Career

Takuma made 14 appearances for the Japan U23 team. He scored his first senior national goal with the Japan National team against Bulgaria in the 2016 Kirin Cup. He has been playing for Japan at a top level and owing to his performances, he received a call-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad of Japan.

A reminder that Japan’s winning goalscorer Takuma Asano didn’t know who Germany’s manager was 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/NRIf7jFUiN — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 23, 2022

He made his World Cup debut against Germany on November 24 2022 and scored against the side and the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Japan.

Takuma Asano Family

Asano was born on 10 November 1994 in Komono, Japan. His Father Roland Asch struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Takuma Asano Girlfriend

Takuma Asano is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Takuma Asano is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @asatakugram Instagram)

Takuma Asano Sponsors and Endorsements

Takuma has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Takuma Asano Cars and Tattoos

The young striker has not been spotted driving a car in the city of Europe but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. Unlike many footballers, Asano has not inked his skin yet.

