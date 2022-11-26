Michel Platini 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more

Michel Platini is a French former football player who currently serves as a football administrator and in this article, we will see more about Platini’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and so on.

Michel Platini is a famous former football player who spent the majority of his career at Juventus and won the Ballon d’Or award thrice in a row, in 1983, 1984 and 1985. He served as the President of UEFA between 2007 and 2015.

He was banned along with Sepp Blatter from football activities in 2015 by the Governing body’s ethics committee. He was one of the best-ever players to play for the French national team and let us see more in detail about him in the coming paragraphs.

Former UEFA president Michel Platini leaves Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court following the corruption allegation. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Michel Platini Facts

Birth Place Jœuf, France Father’s Name Aldo Platini Mother’s Name Anna Platini Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $15 million Age 67 Birthday 21 June 1955 Nationality French Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Nancy, Saint-Étienne, Juventus. Achievements 3x Winner Ballon d’Or

1x European champion

3x World Cup participant

1x Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger

1x Intercontinental Cup winner

1x Euro participant

1x Olympics participant

1x French champion

1x French cup winner

1x Italian cup winner

2x French cup runner-up

1x CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions winner

1x Promotion to 1st league

2x Italian champion

3x Footballer of the Year

1x World Cup third place

1x Uefa Supercup winner

1x European Champion Clubs’ Cup runner-up

1x European Champion Clubs’ Cup winner

2x Sports Personality of the Year

4x Top goalscorer Wife Christelle Platini( m 1977 – present) Children Marine Platini and Laurent Platini Social Media NA

Michel Platini Net Worth and Salary

Platini is one of the most influential and richest people in Europe. He is reported to have a net worth of 15 million dollars as of 2022. He made most of his earnings from his footballing career and by serving as an administrator.

He was reported to earn a salary of 300k yearly Swiss francs by working as a consultant between 1998 and 2002.

Michel Platini Former Clubs

Michel Platini began footballing at AS Joeuf when he was 11 years old. He later joined the youth academy of Nancy in 1972. He was promoted to the senior squad of the club. He made 181 appearances for the club in the league scoring 98 goals. He was known for his goal-scoring abilities despite being a midfielder.

Michel Platini presenting his Ballon d’Or trophy to the Juventus fans.

In 1979, he joined Saint-Étienne as the club wanted to win many European trophies with him. He became a key player soon and was crucial in many European match successes. In his 3 years’ time with the club, he made 115 appearances for the club scoring 66 goals.

He joined Juventus in 1982 and took the number 10 jersey from the departed player Liam Brady. He won the League twice with the club in 184 and 1986. He made a total of 223 appearances for the club scoring 104 goals and recording 31 assists in all competitions.

Michel Platini Previous Jobs

He became the head coach of the French National team in November 1998. The team performed at the top level in the 1992 European Championship group-stage matches. He was nominated to be the Manager of the Year by the World Soccer Awards. The team was named the favourites to win the cup but due to unfortunate elimination of the team led him to step down as the coach.

Michel Platini was the Captain of France’s National Football team and won their first major competition.

He was the joint head of the organizing committee along with Fernand Sastre for the 1998 World Cup. He then worked in the Technical Development Committee of UEFA from 1998 to 1990. In 2006, he became the chairman of the FIFA Technical Development Committee.

He ran for the 2007 UEFA presidential election and won by defeating Lennart Johansson. After becoming the President he wanted to reduce the number of Spanish, Italian and English clubs in the UEFA Champions League tournament. He wanted to run for the presidential election of FIFA in 2016 following Sepp Blatter’s resignation. But later in January 2016, he announced that he was leaving FIFA.

Michel Platini Controversies

When Platini was alleged in a corruption case, he came out to announce himself to run for the Presidential election in 2016. He was suspended until January 2016 from any football-related activity in October 2015. Both Platini and Blatter were found guilty and were banned from the sport until 2023. In 2019, Platini was questioned for awarding the FIFA 2022 World Cup host to Qatar.

Michel Platini was banned from any football-related activity till 2023. (Photo credit should read ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP via Getty Images)

Michel Platini Wife – Christelle Platini

Platini married Christelle in 1977 and they both have been leading a happy life till now. The couple is blessed with two children Marine Platini and Laurent Platini. Marine is currently an actress while Laurent is a jurist.

