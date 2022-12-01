David Raya 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

David Raya is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Brentford and for the Spain national team in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

David Raya Martin famously called David Raya joined Brentford in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers and currently is a regular starter for the club. He is included in Spain’s national team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is the second-choice keeper for Luis Enrique’s Spain. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.

The net worth of David Raya is $10 Million. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

David Raya Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Barcelona, Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Na Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $10 Million Age 27 Birthday 15 September 1995 Nationality Spanish Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Blackburn Rovers, Southport, Brentford. Achievements NA Girlfriend Tatiana Trouboul. Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

David Raya’s Net Worth and Salary

David is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $10 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €22.00 million by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 1.3 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Brentford.

David Raya’s Club Career

David started playing football at Cornella and in 2012 he moved to Blackburn Rovers. He played with the youth team until 2014 before getting promoted to the senior squad of the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club on February 26 2014.

He made just 13 appearances for the club during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as he was the second-choice keeper at that time. The Club’s relegation to League One at the end of the 2016/17 season made Raya the first-choice keeper. He made a total of 47 appearances in the 2017/18 season in all competitions and the club gained promotion to Championship that season. He signed for Brentford in July 2019 after leaving Rovers with 108 appearances for the club in all competitions.

David Raya joined Brentford FC in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He joined Brentford on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee which was reported at 3 million pounds. He earned his Golden Glove shared with Bartosz Bialkowski owing his 16 clean sheets in the 2019/20 season. David ended the next season with 17 clean sheets and kept a clean sheet in the 2021 Championship play-off Final win over Swansea City.

He began the 2021/22 season in the Premier League with the club as a starter but injuries kept him out of play for a few months.

David Raya International Career

David has represented Spain’s football team at the national level. He has made a total of 2 appearances in Spain’s jersey. He was called up for the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was on the bench for the first 2 matches and is hoping to make his World Cup debut soon.

David Raya of Spain warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match against Costa Rica. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Raya Family

David was born on 15 September 1995 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Everyone hopes that he has a good time with his family.

David Raya’s Girlfriend – Tatiana Trouboul

David is currently dating Tatiana Trouboul and both are in a relationship right now. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon.

David has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

🗓 8 years ago, David Raya was on loan at Southport from Blackburn Rovers 🧤



The goalkeeper starts for Spain tonight against Albania 🇪🇸 #RaisedInTheEFL 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/l5ZijcQAjc — The #EFL Zone (@TheFLZone) March 26, 2022

David Raya Cars and Tattoos

David has not been spotted driving a car in the city of England but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. David has inked on his right hand and right thigh and left hip.

