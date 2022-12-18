Joe Aribo 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Aribo is a Nigerian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Southampton and for the Nigerian national football team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo famously called Joe Aribo joined the English club in 2022 from the Scottish professional club Rangers. He has established himself as a regular player in the new club and wishes to shine in the league.
He has represented the Nigerian football team at the national level since 2019. He is a top professional and hopes to learn more and more every day. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Joe Aribo Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Camberwell, England
|Father’s Name
|Paul
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Cancer
|Net Worth
|£8 Million
|Age
|26
|Birthday
|21 July 1996
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Midfielder.
|Senior Clubs
|Staines Town, Charlton Athletic, Rangers, Southampton.
|Achievements
|1X SCOTTISH CHAMPION,
1X THE SCOTTISH CUP WINNER.
|Girlfriend
|Abbie Richards
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Joe Aribo Net Worth and Salary
Joe is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €15.00 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a whopping salary of 2.2 Million Pounds per year playing for Southampton.
Joe Aribo Club Career
Joe Aribo started footballing at an England-based Kinetic academy when he was younger. He stayed with the youths before moving to Staines Town. He achieved promotion to play at the senior level at Staines Town in 2014. After a successful year with the senior team, he joined Charlton Athletic.
He joined the club in 2015 following his successful trial. He made his debut against Crawley Town in an EFL Trophy game which ended in a 2-0 defeat. He scored his first career goal against Fulham in a group stage match in the EFL trophy.
He joined Rangers in 2019 on a four-year deal. He made his debut against Gibraltar in a 4-1 win in the Europa League match. He scored in the second leg against the same team 7 days later. He scored 7 goals in the 2020/21 season which contributed to the team in the league winning season.
He scored 18 goals in his 92 appearances for the club before moving to Southampton in 2022. He joined the club on a long-term contract. He made his debut for the club against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 defeat. He netted his first goal for the club against Leeds United in a 2-2 draw.
Joe Aribo International Career
Aribo was called up for the friendly match against Ukraine in a friendly in August 2019. He made his debut for the nation against Dnipro and scored in the same match which ended in a 2-2 draw on September 10.
He was included in the national squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He played 2 group-stage matches and also featured in the Pre-Quarter finals against Tunisia.
Joe Aribo Family
Joe was born on 21 July 1996 in Camberwell, England. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet including their names.
Joe Aribo’s Girlfriend
The Midfielder is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.
Joe Aribo Sponsors and Endorsements
Joe has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Joe Aribo Cars and Tattoos
Joe Aribo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs about Joe Aribo
|What is the net worth of Joe Aribo?
|The net worth of Joe Aribo is £8 Million
|How many clubs has Joe Aribo played for?
|Joe Aribo has played with four clubs at the senior level – Staines Town, Charlton Athletic, Rangers, and Southampton.
|How old is Joe Aribo?
|He is 26 years old.
|Nationality of Joe Aribo?
|He is English.
|Has Joe Aribo ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.