Joe Aribo 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Aribo is a Nigerian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Southampton and for the Nigerian national football team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo famously called Joe Aribo joined the English club in 2022 from the Scottish professional club Rangers. He has established himself as a regular player in the new club and wishes to shine in the league.

He has represented the Nigerian football team at the national level since 2019. He is a top professional and hopes to learn more and more every day. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

The Net worth of Joe Aribo is 8 million pounds. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Joe Aribo Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Camberwell, England Father’s Name Paul Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £8 Million Age 26 Birthday 21 July 1996 Nationality English Position Midfielder. Senior Clubs Staines Town, Charlton Athletic, Rangers, Southampton. Achievements 1X SCOTTISH CHAMPION,

1X THE SCOTTISH CUP WINNER. Girlfriend Abbie Richards Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Joe Aribo Net Worth and Salary

Joe is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €15.00 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 2.2 Million Pounds per year playing for Southampton.

Joe Aribo Club Career

Joe Aribo started footballing at an England-based Kinetic academy when he was younger. He stayed with the youths before moving to Staines Town. He achieved promotion to play at the senior level at Staines Town in 2014. After a successful year with the senior team, he joined Charlton Athletic.

Buzzing to have signed for @SouthamptonFC! Can’t wait to get started. Thank you for all your messages! 🙏🏾♥️ #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/84FmF7a2o1 — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) July 9, 2022

He joined the club in 2015 following his successful trial. He made his debut against Crawley Town in an EFL Trophy game which ended in a 2-0 defeat. He scored his first career goal against Fulham in a group stage match in the EFL trophy.

He joined Rangers in 2019 on a four-year deal. He made his debut against Gibraltar in a 4-1 win in the Europa League match. He scored in the second leg against the same team 7 days later. He scored 7 goals in the 2020/21 season which contributed to the team in the league winning season.

He scored 18 goals in his 92 appearances for the club before moving to Southampton in 2022. He joined the club on a long-term contract. He made his debut for the club against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 defeat. He netted his first goal for the club against Leeds United in a 2-2 draw.

Joe Aribo joined Southampton in 2022 from the Scottish professional club Rangers (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Joe Aribo International Career

Aribo was called up for the friendly match against Ukraine in a friendly in August 2019. He made his debut for the nation against Dnipro and scored in the same match which ended in a 2-2 draw on September 10.

He was included in the national squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He played 2 group-stage matches and also featured in the Pre-Quarter finals against Tunisia.

Joe Aribo Family

Joe was born on 21 July 1996 in Camberwell, England. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet including their names.

Joe Aribo is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @j.aribo_ Instagram)

Joe Aribo’s Girlfriend

The Midfielder is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be secretly dating someone.

Joe has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Joe Aribo Cars and Tattoos

Joe Aribo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

