Simon Adingra 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more 

Simon Adingra is an Ivorian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Belgian club SG Union on loan from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Simon joined the club on loan in 2022 from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and has been playing at a regular level. He works hard on the training grounds to shine in the Premier League. He has not played at the International level and is putting effort into earning his senior call-up. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Simon Adingra Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|$1.4million
|Age
|20
|Birthday
|1 January 2002
|Nationality
|Ivorian
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Union SG, Brighton & Hove Albion
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Simon Adingra Net Worth and Salary
The 20-year-old’s net worth is 1.4 million dollars as reported in 2022, and it is pretty sure that the youngster will reach heights within a few years. The current market value of the player is valued at 6 million euros by Transfermarkt.
The player’s salary as per the contract with Brighton is not revealed yet and hopes to earn more by getting new deals. The player needs to prove his worth to get a better salary from the top club.
Simon Adingra Club Career
Simon started footballing at Right to Dream and played with the youths before moving to Nordsjælland in 2020. He achieved the promotion to the senior team of the club in 2021. He made his professional debut against Copenhagen on 18 April 2021 which ended in a 2-2 draw. He came in as a substitute replacing Ivan Mesik and went on to score his professional goal.
He signed for the English club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 June for an undisclosed transfer fee. He joined the Seagulls on a four-year deal. He was loaned out immediately to the Belgian League club Union SG for a season.
He made a total of 15 appearances for the club before the World Cup began scoring 4 goals and the coach counts on him for the current season as a starter. He is eager to join the Seagulls after the season and shine in the League.
Simon Adingra International Career
Simon hasn’t represented his Country at any level. He is young and has a lot of time to showcase his talent and earn his International cap. Like many other senior and top footballers, it is also his dream to play in his country’s shirt at the International level.
Simon Adingra Family
Simon was born on 1 January 2002 in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has kept his family details secret till now. Everyone hopes that he continues his happy time with his family.
Simon Adingra Girlfriend
Simon prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young and as per reports he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Simon Adingra Sponsors and Endorsements
Simon has been seen endorsing Nike products on his social media account. He has a primary endorsement deal with Nike and as per deal he wears the company’s boot to every match he plays.
Simon Adingra Cars and Tattoos
Simon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player is having a luxurious lifestyle. Unlike many footballers, the player has not shown his interest in getting tattooed.
FAQs about Simon Adingra
|What is the net worth of Simon Adingra?
|The net worth of Simon Adingra is 1.4 million dollars.
|How many clubs has Simon Adingra played for?
|Simon Adingra has played with two clubs at the senior level – Union SG, and Brighton & Hove Albion.
|How old is Simon Adingra?
|He is 20 years old.
|Nationality of Simon Adingra?
|He is Ivorian.
|Has Simon Adingra ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.