Simon Adingra 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more 

Simon Adingra is an Ivorian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Belgian club SG Union on loan from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Simon joined the club on loan in 2022 from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and has been playing at a regular level. He works hard on the training grounds to shine in the Premier League. He has not played at the International level and is putting effort into earning his senior call-up. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Simon Adingra is 1.4 million dollars as reported in 2022. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Adingra Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $1.4million Age 20 Birthday 1 January 2002 Nationality Ivorian Position Winger Senior Clubs Union SG, Brighton & Hove Albion Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Simon Adingra Net Worth and Salary

The 20-year-old’s net worth is 1.4 million dollars as reported in 2022, and it is pretty sure that the youngster will reach heights within a few years. The current market value of the player is valued at 6 million euros by Transfermarkt.

The player’s salary as per the contract with Brighton is not revealed yet and hopes to earn more by getting new deals. The player needs to prove his worth to get a better salary from the top club.

Simon Adingra Club Career

Simon started footballing at Right to Dream and played with the youths before moving to Nordsjælland in 2020. He achieved the promotion to the senior team of the club in 2021. He made his professional debut against Copenhagen on 18 April 2021 which ended in a 2-2 draw. He came in as a substitute replacing Ivan Mesik and went on to score his professional goal.

Simon Adingra joined Union SG on loan in 2022 from the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

He signed for the English club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 June for an undisclosed transfer fee. He joined the Seagulls on a four-year deal. He was loaned out immediately to the Belgian League club Union SG for a season.

He made a total of 15 appearances for the club before the World Cup began scoring 4 goals and the coach counts on him for the current season as a starter. He is eager to join the Seagulls after the season and shine in the League.

Simon Adingra International Career

Simon hasn’t represented his Country at any level. He is young and has a lot of time to showcase his talent and earn his International cap. Like many other senior and top footballers, it is also his dream to play in his country’s shirt at the International level.

Exclusive picture of Brighton Hove and Albion new signing Simon Adingra. The club will confirm a four year contract soon.



£ 7. 5 million deal and the Ivorian striker is joining from Nordsjælland. #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/Tbhlw2Ssex — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) June 24, 2022

Simon Adingra Family

Simon was born on 1 January 2002 in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has kept his family details secret till now. Everyone hopes that he continues his happy time with his family.

Simon Adingra Girlfriend

Simon prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young and as per reports he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Simon has been seen endorsing Nike products on his social media account. He has a primary endorsement deal with Nike and as per deal he wears the company’s boot to every match he plays.

Simon Adingra is currently single and not dating anyone as per reports. (credits: @simon.adingra Instagram)

Simon Adingra Cars and Tattoos

Simon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player is having a luxurious lifestyle. Unlike many footballers, the player has not shown his interest in getting tattooed.

