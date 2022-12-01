Aleksandar Mitrovic 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a Serbian professional football player who plays as a striker for the Premier League club Fulham and for the Serbian National team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Aleksandar Mitrovic joined the Premier League club Fulham in 2018 from the English club Newcastle United. He has spent most of his career at Fulham and is playing at a top level.

He represents the Serbian football team at the national level and is also the Serbian all-time top goal scorer. He is a part of the Serbian squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about his bio in the coming paragraphs.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia scores against Cameroon during the 2022 FIFA World Cup match. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aleksandar Mitrovic Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Smederevo, Republic of Serbia, FR Yugoslavia Father’s Name Ivica Mitrović Mother’s Name Natasha Mitrović Star Sign Virgo Net Worth €22 million Age 28 Birthday 16 September 1994 Nationality Serbian and Serbo-Montenegrin Position Striker Senior Clubs Teleoptik, Partizan, Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Fulham. Achievements 1X FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

5X TOP GOAL SCORER

1X BELGIAN CHAMPION

1X BELGIAN SUPER CUP WINNER

1X SERBIAN CHAMPION

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-19 CHAMPION

2X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend Kristina Janjic Children Luka Social Media Instagram

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Net Worth and Salary

Aleksandar is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be €22 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €20.00 million by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a whopping salary of 2.8 Million Pounds per year playing for Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic Club Career

Mitrovic started to play football at Partizan in 2005. He stayed with the youth academy until 2011 when he got promoted. He signed for Teleoptik in 2011 and made 25 appearances in his time there scoring 7 goals. He returned to Partizan in 2012 as the club re-signed him. He made a total of 28 appearances scoring 13 goals in his first and only season as he was sold to Anderlecht in 2013.

He signed a long-term contract with the club and the reported transfer fee was around 5 million euros. He provided 2 assists in his debut against Zulte Waregem on 1 September 2013. He ended his first season with the club with the league title. He scored the 90th-minute equaliser against Arsenal in the Champions League match on 5 November 2014.

He joined the Premier League club Newcastle United on a 5-year deal for a reported fee of 15 million pounds. He made his debut against Southampton on 9 August 2015. He scored his first league goal against Manchester City on 3 October 2015 which ended in a 6-1 loss at Etihad stadium.

He made a total of 65 league appearances for the club in his three years’ time, scoring 14 goals. He was loaned out to Fulham in 2018 with an option to purchase. He had an impressive season with the club during loan time where he scored 12 goals in his 17 appearances for the club. The club decided to trigger the purchase option and he signed a 5-year contract with the club in July 2018 for a reported transfer fee of 22 million pounds plus add-ons.

He signed the contract extension with the club in July 2020. After his extension, he started the season with fine form scoring 5 goals in his first 6 matches. He finished the season with 26 goals for the club and was named Player of the Season by fans on 3 September.

Aleksandar Mitrovic joined Fulham in 2018 from the English club Newcastle United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Aleksandar Mitrovic International Career

Mitrovic has represented the Serbian national team at the U19 and U21 levels. He made a total of 21 appearances for both sides scoring 11 goals. He made his senior team debut against Belgium in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying match on 7 June 2013. He scored his first goal for the country against Croatia.

He scored 3 goals in 2 matches that made Serbia qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was included in the World Cup squad. He scored the team’s first goal against Portugal on 27 March 2021 which ended in a 2-2 draw and became the country’s all-time top scorer. He scored a late winner against Portugal on 14 November 2021 to send Serbia to the 2022 World Cup.

Aleksandar Mitrovic Family

Aleksandar was born on 16 September 1994 in Barcelona, Spain. His parents Ivica Mitrović and Natasha Mitrović helped a lot to make him a professional football player. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Aleksandar Mitrovic Wife – Kristina Janjic

The Striker has been enjoying his time with his wife Kristina Janjic. The couple got married in May 2021 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby girl Luka and a baby boy who is still unnamed.

Aleksandar Mitrovic with his wife Kristina Janjic. (Credits: @aleksandar_mitrovic_45 Instagram)

Aleksandar Mitrovic Sponsors and Endorsements

Aleksandar has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Aleksandar Mitrovic Cars and Tattoos

The young striker has been spotted driving a BMW car in the city of Smederevo but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. Aleksandar has inked both his right and left arm.

