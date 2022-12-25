Josko Gvardiol 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Josko Gvardiol is a Croatian professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and for the Croatian national football team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Josko Gvardiol joined the German professional club in 2020 from the Croatian football team Dinamo Zagreb. The young centre-back is just 20 but has been playing so maturely and definitely going places with his abilities on the pitch.

He was included in the Croatian national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in the Country’s campaign in the tournament. Let us get to know more about the player in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Josko Gvardiol joined the German professional club RB Leipzig in 2020 from the Croatian football team Dinamo Zagreb. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Zagreb, Croatia Father’s Name Tihomir Gvardiol Mother’s Name Sanja Gvardiol Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £5m Age 20 Birthday 23 January 2002 Nationality Croatian Position Centre-back, left-back Senior Clubs Dinamo Zagreb II, Dinamo Zagreb, RB Leipzig Achievements 1x German cup winner

1x World Cup third place

2x Croatian champion

1x Croatian cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Josko Gvardiol’s Net Worth and Salary

Josko is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £5m as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €75.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £3,068,000 per year playing for the English club RB Leipzig. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Josko Gvardiol Club Career

Josko started to play football at Trešnjevka when he was just 8 years old. He successfully passed the trials at Dinamo Zagreb and earned his move to the club in 2010. He stayed with the youths before getting promoted to the reserve team of the club when he was 17.

He was a key player for the reserve team in the 2018–19 UEFA Youth League tournament and joined the senior team in 2019. He made his league debut against Gorica in October 2019 in a 4-2 victory. He scored his first senior goal against Inter Zapresic in the next match after his senior debut on 2 November 2019.

He signed a long-term deal with the club in June 2020. He was linked with Leeds United for a 22 million euros deal but the deal collapsed as he refused to join. Later, he joined RB Leipzig on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 18 million euros in September 2020.

He made his Bundesliga debut on 20 August 2021 against VfB Stuttgart which ended in a 4-0 win. He made his Champions League debut in September 2021 against Manchester City in a 6-3 defeat. He scored his first goal for the club against Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 4-1 victory.

Josko Gvardiol of Croatia celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The club rejected Chelsea’s 90 million euros deal after he signed a contract extension with the club that made him stay with the club till 2027. He scored his first Champions League goal against Real Madrid in a 3-2 victory at Santiago Bernabeu on October 25 2022.

Josko Gvardiol International Career

Gvardiol has represented Croatia at the youth levels from U14 to U21 levels. He made his senior debut against the Czech Republic and Croatia went on to win the match 3-1. He scored the tenth goal of the team against San Marino which ended in a 10-0 victory which was recorded as the largest victory of the team in their history.

Josko Gvardiol, the best defender at this world cup after Harry Souttar, just had his market value halved by Leo Messi 😭 pic.twitter.com/8wMAv9uJi5 — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) December 13, 2022

He was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He wore a mask to every match he played as he broke his nose in the last match of the league season before the World Cup began after colliding with Willi Orban. He was undoubtedly one of the best defenders of the tournament and helped the team reach the third position in the tournament.

He won the man of the match in the third-place match against Morocco in December 2022. Many fans expected him to win the Young Player of The Tournament award but unfortunately lost to Argentina’s midfielder Enzo Fernandes.

Josko Gvardiol Family

Josko was born on 23 January 2002 in Zagreb, Croatia. His family consists primarily of his father Tihomir Gvardio, an amateur player in Novigrad, his mother Sanja Gvardiol, and two sisters. As a family, they have struggled a lot to make him reach professional levels of football, and they have been supportive of him both financially and emotionally. Their presence was always evident at most of his home games, making them his number-one supporters.

The net worth of Josko Gvardiol is estimated to be £5m as of 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol’s Girlfriend

Josko is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Croatian defender Josko is an Adidas endorser. For the 2022-23 season, he will wear Adidas X Speed Portal+ soccer cleats as per the sponsorship deal with the company.

As per reports, Josko Gvardiol is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Josko Gvardiol Cars and Tattoos

Gvardiol has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Zagreb. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

FAQs about Josko Gvardiol