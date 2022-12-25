Stefan Bajcetic 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Stefan Bajcetic is a Spanish professional football player who plays as a midfielder and as a defender for the English Premier League club Liverpool and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Stefan Bajcetic Maquieira famously called Stefan Bajcetic was promoted to the senior squad of Liverpool in 2022 after playing for them at the academy level. He is young and is eager to develop his playing skills from one of the best players who are his current teammates at Liverpool.

He has represented Spain at youth levels and hopes to play for the senior level soon. Let us get to know more about his profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Stefan Bajcetic of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League match tackling Mohammed Kudus of Ajax. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic Facts And Wiki

Stefan Bajcetic Net Worth and Salary

Stefan is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £30k as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 8 Thousand Pounds per year playing for Liverpool FC.

Stefan Bajcetic Club Career

Stefan began to play football at Celta Vigo’s academy in 2013 before moving to Liverpool in 2020. He stayed two years with the youths before getting promoted to the senior squad. He made his debut for the club against Manchester United in a friendly match in July 2022. He was named in the squad for the match against Fulham.

A huge night for Stefan Bajcetic tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h4QnJth7As — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 22, 2022

He made his professional debut in the league coming in as a substitute in the 9-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on 27 August 2022. He made his champions league debut against Ajax in September 2022 replacing Spain’s midfielder Thiago in the second half and became Liverpool’s youngest-ever player to play in the Champions League. He started in the EFL Cup match against Derby County on 9 November 2022.

Stefan Bajcetic International Career

Stefan is eligible to play for Serbia and Spain at the national level. He received his call-up for Spain’s U18 in 2021 and he accepted that offer. He went on to make 3 appearances for the team.

Stefan Bajcetic Family

Stefan was born to parents Srdjan Bajcetic and Paula Estevez on 22 October 2004. He grew up in a football family in Vigo, Spain. The athlete’s father Srdjan is a former football player who has played with FK Vojvodina, Celta de Vigo, Red Star Belgrade, S.C. Braga, Dalian Shide, and Hunan Shoking FC.

He is now a coach of the Spanish lower league team Gran Peña. Stefan is the youngest of two sons of his parents and has a brother named Jovan Bajcetic. Jovan, aged 21, is also a footballer and plays for SD Juvenil de Ponteareas, a lower-division club from Spain.

Stefan Bajcetic trying to defend Erling Halaand in the match of Liverpool against Man City in 2022. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic’s Girlfriend

Stefan Bajcetic is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Stefan has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

The net worth of Stefan Bajcetic is estimated to be £30k as of 2022. (Credits: @stefanbajcetic Instagram)

Stefan Bajcetic Cars and Tattoos

Stefan Bajcetic has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Uster. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

