Heriberto Jurado 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Heriberto De Jesús Jurado Flores famously called Heriberto Juradois a product of the Liga MX club Necaxa’s youth team and joined the senior team of the club in 2021. He is young and is valued highly by the club and they hope to make him stay for a longer time.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Mexico’s youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Heriberto Jurado Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, Mexico Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 3 January 2005 Nationality Mexican Position Winger Senior Clubs Necaxa Achievements NA Girlfriend Val Casas Children NA Social Media Instagram

Heriberto Jurado’s Net Worth and Salary

Heriberto is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £11,960 per year playing Liga MX club Necaxa. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Heriberto Jurado Club Career

Heriberto began footballing at Necaxa when he was young. He stayed with the club’s youth academy and was promoted to the senior team in 2021. He gained his promotion after impressing the staff and was considered a gem in the youth team.

On his 18th birthday yesterday, I spoke with rising @ClubNecaxaEN star Heriberto Jurado about his goals for this Liga MX season his favorite thing to do on the ball & why he sees a jump to Europe in his future: https://t.co/CglVwPgwLL — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) January 4, 2023

He made his professional debut in the Mexican League against Toluca on 21 October 2021 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first league goal for the club on 13 February 2022 against CD Cruz Azul and the match ended in a 1-2 away victory.

Heriberto Jurado International Career

Heriberto represented Mexico’s U18 team in 2021 and has appeared in 2 matches for the side. He made his U20 debut for the nation against Suriname on 19 June 2022 and the match ended in a huge 8-0 victory for Mexico.

Heriberto Jurado of Necaxa looks on during the 12th round match between Necaxa and Leon as part of the Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX at Victoria Stadium on September 2, 2022 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. (Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images)

Heriberto Jurado Family

Heriberto was born on 3 January 2005 in Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, Mexico. His parent’s struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. They supported him mentally as well as financially. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Heriberto Jurado’s Girlfriend

Currently, Heriberto Jurado is dating Val Casas. In fact, she is Mexican. From the romantic pictures that the player has shared on his social media account, it appears that the couple is full of love. There are no further details available about Val.

Heriberto Jurado is dating Val Casas. (Credits: @heriberto_jurado Instagram)

The Winger seems to have many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with

Heriberto Jurado Cars and Tattoos

Heriberto Jurado has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Mexico. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

