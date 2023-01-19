Roger Fernandes 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Roger Fernandes is a Bissau-Guinean professional football player who plays as a winger for the Portuguese club Braga and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Roger Fernandes is a product of Braga academy and currently plays for the reserve and senior teams of the club. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Roger Fernandes Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Bissau, Guinea Bissau Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $5.50m Age 17 Birthday 21 November 2005 Nationality Bissau-Guinean Position Winger Senior Clubs Braga B, Braga Achievements 1x Europa League participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Roger Fernandes’s Net Worth and Salary

Roger is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $5.50m as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €3.50m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £3,120 per year playing for S.C. Braga. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Roger Fernandes Club Career

Roger started footballing at the club level after joining Braga’s academy in 2020. He stayed with the youths for two years and got promoted to the reserve team of the club in 2021. He has scored 5 goals and assisted a goal in his 15 appearances with the reserve team.

✅ Dois golos

✅ Jogador mais jovem de sempre a marcar na I Liga

✅ Homem do Jogo



💿 Roger Fernandes – Dia de um jovem de 16 anos pic.twitter.com/jVtD3n5na8 — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) December 30, 2021

He made his senior debut with the club in the 2021 Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira match against Sporting CP on 31 July 2022 and the match resulted in a 2-1 loss. He became the youngest debutant in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira at just 15 years 8 months 12 days old.

Roger Fernandes International Career

Roger has not appeared for the national team yet. He is young and has time to play for the national football team. The young talent has been performing well in recent times, and it is certain that he will receive his call-up for the team soon.

Roger Fernandes Family

Roger was born on 21 November 2005 in Bissau, Guinea Bissau. Later he moved to Portugal as a young child. Shortly before the game in mid-October, his father passed away. He had been unable to attend the funeral back in Africa because of the travel restrictions in place during the pandemic.

It took a great deal of effort on the part of his mother and relatives to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.

Roger Fernandes Girlfriend

Roger Fernandes is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Winger has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Roger Fernandes Cars and Tattoos

Roger Fernandes has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Bissau. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

FAQs about Roger Fernandes