Florin Andone 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Florin Andone is a Romanian professional football player who plays as a striker for the Spanish Second Division club UD Las Palmas and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Florin Andone currently plays for the Spanish Second Division team Las Palmas. He is known for his powerful and direct style of play, which often sees him take on multiple defenders at a time. He is also a strong aerial threat, with a great ability to win headers and score goals from crosses.
Florin represents Romania’s national team at the international level and has been playing at a constant level for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.
Florin Andone Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Botoșani, Romania
|Father’s Name
|Mihai
|Mother’s Name
|Adriana Andone
|Star Sign
|Aries
|Net Worth
|$5m
|Age
|29
|Birthday
|11 April 1993
|Nationality
|Romanian
|Position
|Striker
|Senior Clubs
|Castellón, Villarreal C, Atlético Baleares, Córdoba B, Córdoba, Deportivo La Coruña, Brighton & Hove Albion, Galatasaray, Cádiz, Las Palmas
|Achievements
|1x Champions League participant
1x Euro participant
|Girlfriend
|Yalanda Riveros
|Children
|daughter
|Social Media
Florin Andone’s Net Worth and Salary
Florin is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $5m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt.
He was reported to earn a salary of £676,000 per year playing for Brighton and Hove Albion and his current salary with Las Palmas remains undisclosed. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.
Florin Andone Club Career
Florin began his professional career with Galatasaray SK in Turkey before moving to Spain in 2015 to join Córdoba CF. With Córdoba CF, he helped the team achieve promotion to the Spanish Segunda División in 2016.
He then signed with Deportivo Alavés in 2016 and has been with the club’s main team for 3 years. He joined the club for a transfer fee of 4.7 million euros plus add-ons. He made his debut for the club against Eibar on 19 August 2016 and the match ended in a 2-1 home win.
He earned his first La Liga Player of the Month in December 2016 where he scored three goals and assisted 2 goals in the month. He joined Brighton & Hove Albion on 25 May 2018 on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 6 million euros. He made his debut against Huddersfield and the match resulted in a 2-1 win. He was loaned out to Galatasaray in June 2019 for a season.
The following year he was loaned out to Cadiz for a season. He joined the Spanish Secundra Division club UD Las Palmas on 1 September 2022 on a one-year deal.
Florin Andone International Career
Andone has also represented Romania at the international level. He made his debut for the national team in 2016 and has since become a regular starter. He has scored several important goals for his country, including a crucial goal against Montenegro in a 2018 World Cup qualifier that helped Romania secure a spot in the playoff round.
Florin Andone Family
Florin was born on 11 April 1993 in Botoșani, Romania. He was raised in Spain by his parents Mihai and Adriana Andone. His father passed away in a car accident when he was only twelve years old. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his mother and relatives to make him reach the professional football level.
Florin Andone Girlfriend
Florin Andone is currently dating Yolanda Riveros. The couple also has a daughter. There are no further details available about them and they hope to get married soon in the near future.
Florin Andone Sponsors and Endorsements
The Striker has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Florin Andone Cars and Tattoos
Florin Andone has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Romania. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs about Florin Andone
|What is the net worth of Florin Andone?
|The net worth of Florin Andone is $5m.
|How many clubs has Florin Andone played for?
|Florin Andone has played with three clubs at the senior level – Castellón, Villarreal C, Atlético Baleares, Córdoba B, Córdoba, Deportivo La Coruña, Brighton & Hove Albion, Galatasaray, Cádiz, Las Palmas
|How old is Florin Andone?
|He is 29 years old.
|Nationality of Florin Andone?
|He is Romanian.
|Has Florin Andone ever won the Spanish Segunda División?
|No, he has not won the Spanish Segunda División.