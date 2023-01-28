Sami Al-Najei 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sami Al-Najei is a Saudi Arabian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and for the Saudi national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Sami Khalil Nasser Al-Najei famously called Sami Al-Najei is a product of Al Nassr’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2016. He is one of the most experienced and talented midfielders in the league and continues to play at the top level.

Sami Al-Najei represented Saudi Arabia’s national team at the youth level before appearing for the senior team in 2017. He is one the most promising midfielders and has represented the nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Sami Al-Najei is a product of Al Nassr’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2016. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sami Al-Najei Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Jizan, Saudi Arabia Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £5 Million Age 25 Birthday 7 February 1997 Nationality Saudi Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Qadsiah, Damac. Achievements 1X SAUDI SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Sami Al-Najei’s Net Worth and Salary

Sami Al-Najei is a young football player whose career has contributed significantly to his net worth of £5 million as of 2023. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is currently valued at €1.50m. However, he has yet to establish himself in the Saudi League to increase his market value. His current salary information is not currently available.

Sami Al-Najei Club Career

Al-Najei joined the first team at Al-Nassr in 2016. He made his debut on May 8th, 2016 as a substitute and scored his first goal. Just 5 days later, he played in his second match against Al-Shabab. On October 20th, 2016, Al-Najei played his first match of the season and received a yellow card.

He scored his first season goal on December 21st, 2016 against Al-Fateh in the 53rd minute. On January 1st, 2017, he played his first match as a starter against Ettifaq FC. He received a second yellow card on March 14th, 2017 against Al-Raed.

#RoshnSaudiLeague: Sami Al-Najei of @AlNassrFC is voted the @SPL_EN Player of Matchday 7 by statistical website SofaScore after his performance in the 4-1 win over Al-Adalah https://t.co/GLOIFqcnBW pic.twitter.com/0nd9YIFsPn — Arab News | Sport (@ArabNewsSport) October 13, 2022

Sami Al-Najei International Career

On January 14th, 2017, Al-Najei made his debut in a friendly match against Cambodia, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute. The game ended in a 7-2 victory for Saudi Arabia. He was a part of Saudi Arabia’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made his debut against Poland in the second group stage match on 26 November 2022. He played for 45 mins and the game ended in a 2-0 loss for the Saudis.

Sami Al-Najei Family

Al-Najei was born on February 7th, 1997 in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. The names of his parents are not publicly disclosed, but it is known that they worked hard to support his aspirations to become a professional football player. No further information about his family has been revealed at this time.

Sami Al-Najei’s Girlfriend

Al-Najei is a private individual who prefers to stay away from the media’s attention. He is not one for the spotlight and has not been spotted dating anyone. According to reports, the player is currently single and focused on his career as a professional athlete.

He prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than on dating, dedicating himself to honing his skills and perfecting his craft. This dedication and focus have undoubtedly contributed to his success as a player and have made him a valuable asset to his team.

Al-Najei has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Sami Al-Najei Cars and Tattoos

Sami Al-Najei has not been spotted driving a car in the streets. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Al-Najei has not inked his skin yet.

