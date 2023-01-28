Ludwig Augustinsson 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ludwig Augustinsson is a Swedish professional football player who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Aston Villa on loan from the La Liga club Sevilla and for the Sweden national football team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Hans Carl Ludwig Augustinsson famously called Ludwig Augustinsson joined the Premier League club Aston Villa on loan from the Spanish club Sevilla on a season-long loan in July 2022. He has represented Sweden’s national football team at youth levels before playing for the senior team of the nation.

He is an experienced player with over 250 league appearances at the club level and has earned over 50 caps for the national team. He is a complete player, with a good defensive understanding as well as offensive output, which is reflected in his statistics. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Ludwig Augustinsson joined the Premier League club Aston Villa on loan from the Spanish club Sevilla on a season-long loan in July 2022. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Ludwig Augustinsson Facts

Birth Place Rivera, Uruguay Father’s Name Hans Mother’s Name Elisabeth Star Sign Taurus Net Worth $4.3 Million Age 28 Birthday 21 April 1994 Nationality Swedish Position Left-back Senior Clubs IF Brommapojkarna, IFK Göteborg, Copenhagen, Werder Bremen, Sevilla, Aston Villa Achievements 2X DANISH CHAMPION

3X DANISH CUP WINNER

1X SWEDISH CUP WINNER

X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION Wife Miranda Sterner Children Lily Social Media Instagram

Ludwig Augustinsson Net worth and Salary

Ludwig has been playing top-level football for more than a decade now. The net worth of Ludwig Augustinssonn is estimated to be around $4.3 Million as of 2023. The market value of Ludwig is valued at 4 million euros by Transfermarkt. The Swedish full-back has been earning a decent salary as per reports and his salary remains to be undisclosed yet.

Ludwig Augustinsson Club Career

Ludwig began his career with IFK Göteborg in Sweden before moving to FC Copenhagen in Denmark in 2014. He spent four seasons with the Danish club, winning three Danish Superliga titles and earning a reputation as one of the best left-backs in the league.

Ludwig joined F.C. Copenhagen in 2015 after signing a 4.5-year contract. He was the replacement for Pierre Bengtsson in the left-back position and was the most expensive wing-back ever bought from Sweden. In his first season with the team, he helped the team reach second place in the league and was noted for six assists, which placed him third in the assist table.

The net worth of Ludwig Augustinssonn is estimated to be around $4.3 Million as of 2023. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

He also helped the team win the Danish Cup and the 2015-16 season was his most successful season with the team, winning his first domestic league title and securing his third domestic cup victory.

He was rumoured with moves to top teams such as Liverpool, but he stayed in Denmark. In 2017, he joined Werder Bremen and in 2021 he joined the La Liga club, Sevilla. In 2022, he joined Premier League club Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Ludwig Augustinsson International Career

Ludwig represented several youth levels of Sweden’s national team before appearing for the senior team of Sweden. Augustinsson made his debut for the senior national team in January 2015, playing in friendlies against the Ivory Coast and Finland. He received his second call-up in March 2016 and was selected for the Euro 2016 squad as an unused substitute.

Sweden’s defender Ludwig Augustinsson made his debut for the senior national team in January 2015. (Photo by LARS BARON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He made an appearance in a World Cup Qualifier in October. In May 2018, he was named in Sweden’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ludwig Augustinsson Personal Life

Ludwig Augustinsson is the eldest child of a sports-oriented family in Stockholm. His father Hans was a professional football player and his mother Elisabeth was a national volleyball player. His younger brother Jonathan is also a professional football player.

Ludwig, along with friends John Guidetti and Simon Tibbling, is a teetotaler and has never been drunk. He attended schools with a focus on football and played ice hockey in his youth. Ludwig is a lifelong fan of Manchester United and dreams of playing for the team one day.

Ludwig Augustinsson Wife – Miranda Sterner

Ludwig is a popular guy among the media and has been sharing pictures of his current wife Miranda Sterner for a long time. The couple seems to be happy and after a long time of dating, they got married on 22 June 2022. The couple is blessed with a baby girl named Lily.

Understand Ludwig Augustinsson’s loan to Aston Villa will be terminated as he will join Mallorca on loan until the end of the season. 🇸🇪🤝🏻 #transfers



Agreement reached and set to be done. pic.twitter.com/hoZE6Bs3xV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Ludwig has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. The Swedish full-back boot sponsors however remain to be Nike.

Ludwig Augustinsson Cars and Tattoos

Ludwig has not been driving cars around the cities of Europe but might own some cool cars as he is one of the wealthiest people in the city. He has not shown his interest in tattooing and has not inked his body yet.

Read more:

FAQs about Ludwig Augustinsson