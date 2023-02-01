Harvey Vale 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Harvey Vale is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Harvey James Vale famously called Harvey Vale is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He is a young talented midfielder and the club values his potential highly and considers him for future plans.

Harvey has played for the youth levels of England’s national team and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

According to estimates, the net worth of Harvey Vale will reach £1,367,340 by 2023. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Harvey Vale Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Haywards Heath, England Father’s Name Jamie Mother’s Name Collette Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £1,367,340 Age 19 Birthday 11 September 2003 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Chelsea, Hull City Achievements 1x Champions League participant

1x European Under-19 participant Girlfriend Tallia Storm Children NA Social Media Instagram

Harvey Vale’s Net Worth and Salary

Football contributed much to Harvey’s earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £1,367,340 by 2023. The market value of the player is estimated to be €2.00m by Transfermarkt in 2023. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.

He currently earns a salary of £1,352,000 per year playing for Chelsea. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Harvey Vale Club Career

Vale transferred from Fulham to Chelsea at the under-13 level, and in September 2020, he signed his first professional contract with the club. On 26 October, he was included in the substitute list for an EFL Cup match against Southampton.

Vale made his Chelsea debut on 22 December 2021 during a quarter-final match in the EFL Cup, starting in a 2-0 victory over Brentford. On March 19th, 2022, he appeared in an FA Cup quarter-final match against Middlesbrough, coming on as a substitute for Romelu Lukaku in the 84th minute, helping Chelsea secure a 2-0 win.

Harvey Vale on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Gt7gnjKRvX — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 7, 2022

On May 22nd, 2022, Vale was awarded the academy player of the year. In September 2022, Vale moved on loan to Hull City for the season after signing a three-year contract with Chelsea. On September 17th, 2022, he started in a 3-0 loss away to Swansea City. However, his loan spell was cut short and he returned to Chelsea on January 23rd, 2023.

Harvey Vale International Career

Vale has played for England at the under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 levels but is yet to appear for the senior team of England. In June 2022, he was selected for the England U19 squad for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and captained the team in a 3-1 victory over Israel in the final. His strong performance earned him a spot in the UEFA team of the tournament.

Harvey Vale Family

Harvey was born on 11 September 2003 in Haywards Heath, England to his mother Collette, and his father Jamie. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.

Harvey Vale is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Harvey Vale’s Girlfriend

Harvey Vale is currently rumoured to be secretly dating the famous singer Talia Storm. Tallia Storm was awarded ‘Best New Artist presented by Jools Holland at the 2019 Boisdale music awards and was announced as the 5th most googled act in the world in 2018, alongside Cardi B announced by NME

He has many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with.

Harvey Vale Cars and Tattoos

Harvey Vale has been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

