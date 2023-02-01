Harvey Vale 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Harvey Vale is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harvey James Vale famously called Harvey Vale is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He is a young talented midfielder and the club values his potential highly and considers him for future plans.
Harvey has played for the youth levels of England’s national team and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Harvey Vale Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Haywards Heath, England
|Father’s Name
|Jamie
|Mother’s Name
|Collette
|Star Sign
|Virgo
|Net Worth
|£1,367,340
|Age
|19
|Birthday
|11 September 2003
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Chelsea, Hull City
|Achievements
|1x Champions League participant
1x European Under-19 participant
|Girlfriend
|Tallia Storm
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Harvey Vale’s Net Worth and Salary
Football contributed much to Harvey’s earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £1,367,340 by 2023. The market value of the player is estimated to be €2.00m by Transfermarkt in 2023. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.
He currently earns a salary of £1,352,000 per year playing for Chelsea. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Harvey Vale Club Career
Vale transferred from Fulham to Chelsea at the under-13 level, and in September 2020, he signed his first professional contract with the club. On 26 October, he was included in the substitute list for an EFL Cup match against Southampton.
Vale made his Chelsea debut on 22 December 2021 during a quarter-final match in the EFL Cup, starting in a 2-0 victory over Brentford. On March 19th, 2022, he appeared in an FA Cup quarter-final match against Middlesbrough, coming on as a substitute for Romelu Lukaku in the 84th minute, helping Chelsea secure a 2-0 win.
On May 22nd, 2022, Vale was awarded the academy player of the year. In September 2022, Vale moved on loan to Hull City for the season after signing a three-year contract with Chelsea. On September 17th, 2022, he started in a 3-0 loss away to Swansea City. However, his loan spell was cut short and he returned to Chelsea on January 23rd, 2023.
Harvey Vale International Career
Vale has played for England at the under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 levels but is yet to appear for the senior team of England. In June 2022, he was selected for the England U19 squad for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and captained the team in a 3-1 victory over Israel in the final. His strong performance earned him a spot in the UEFA team of the tournament.
Harvey Vale Family
Harvey was born on 11 September 2003 in Haywards Heath, England to his mother Collette, and his father Jamie. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Harvey Vale’s Girlfriend
Harvey Vale is currently rumoured to be secretly dating the famous singer Talia Storm. Tallia Storm was awarded ‘Best New Artist presented by Jools Holland at the 2019 Boisdale music awards and was announced as the 5th most googled act in the world in 2018, alongside Cardi B announced by NME
Harvey Vale Sponsors and Endorsements
He has many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with.
Harvey Vale Cars and Tattoos
Harvey Vale has been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
- Bendeguz Bolla 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Lucas Bergström 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Luiz Gustavo 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Harvey Vale
|What is the net worth of Harvey Vale?
|The net worth of Harvey Vale is £1,367,340.
|How many clubs has Harvey Vale played for?
|Harvey Vale has played with two clubs at the senior level – Chelsea, and Hull City.
|How old is Harvey Vale?
|He is 19 years old.
|Nationality of Harvey Vale?
|He is English.
|Has Harvey Vale ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.