Luiz Gustavo is a Brazilian professional football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Luiz Gustavo Dias, famously called Luiz Gustavo, is one of the experienced players in the Saudi League who plays for Al-Nassr. Throughout his career, Gustavo has been praised for his work ethic, consistency and his ability to play multiple positions. He is respected by his teammates and coaches for his leadership.
Luiz Gustavo has represented Brazil’s national football team since 2011 and has made over 40 appearances for the team. He has been a consistent player and was a key player in the nation’s success in many tournaments. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Luiz Gustavo Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Pindamonhangaba, Brazil
|Father’s Name
|Luiz Dias
|Mother’s Name
|Mariane Dias
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|$10m
|Age
|35
|Birthday
|23 July 1987
|Nationality
|Brazilian
|Position
|Defensive midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Ipanema, Universal de Porto Real
do Colégio, Corinthians Alagoano, CRB, 1899 Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg, Marseille, Fenerbahçe, Al-Nassr
|Achievements
|1x Europa League runner-up
4x Europa League participant
4x Champions League participant
1x Confederations Cup winner
1x Confederations Cup participant
1x Midfielder of the Year
1x Defender of the Year
2x German Bundesliga runner-up
1x Promotion to 1st league
1x Champions League runner-up
1x German cup runner-up
2x German Super Cup winner
2x German cup winner
1x German Champion
1x World Cup participant
1x Champions League winner
|Wife
|Milene Marques Silva
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Luiz Gustavo’s Net Worth and Salary
Gustavo is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $10m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2845243.70 per year playing as a defensive midfielder for the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr.
Luiz Gustavo Club Career
Gustavo began his professional career with Internacional in Brazil, where he won the Copa Libertadores in 2006, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2006. He also won the Campeonato Gaúcho twice, in 2006 and 2007. In 2011, Gustavo signed with Bayern Munich, where he quickly established himself as a critical player in the team’s midfield.
He won three Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League with Bayern, before moving to VfL Wolfsburg in 2015. At Wolfsburg, Gustavo continued to impress, helping the team finish in the top half of the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons there.
He also helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2016. In 2018, Gustavo joined Olympique Marseille, where he has been a regular starter in the team’s midfield. He has also helped the team reach the final of the Europa League in 2018 and the semi-final of the Coupe de France in 2019.
Gustavo signed with Turkish club Fenerbahçe on September 2, 2019. He made 32 appearances, scored 3 goals and had 1 assist in his first season. In his second season, he was named one of Fenerbahçe’s vice-captains and captained the team for the first time in a win over Göztepe. On July 24, 2022, Luiz Gustavo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a one-year contract, reuniting with his former coach Rudi Garcia.
Luiz Gustavo International Career
Luiz Gustavo made his debut for the Brazilian national team on August 10, 2011, as a substitute in a friendly match against Germany. He was part of the squad that won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and played the full 90 minutes in the final.
He scored his first goal for Brazil in a friendly match against Australia in September 2013. He was initially called up for the 2015 Copa América, but withdrew due to a knee injury that required surgery and was replaced by Fred.
Luiz Gustavo Family
Luis Gustavo Dias was born on July 23, 1987, to Mariane Dias and Luiz Dias, in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Luiz Gustavo’s Girlfriend
Luiz Gustavo is married to the gorgeous Brazilian Milene Marx. The couple is very affectionate toward each other. Milene supports her man through every up and down. She often is present in the audience and cheers for Gustavo in every game. The couple has a son but further details about his son are not available.
Luiz Gustavo Sponsors and Endorsements
Luiz has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Luiz earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Luiz Gustavo Cars and Tattoos
Luiz Gustavo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Brazil. Just like many footballers, the player seems to be very much fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs about Luiz Gustavo
|What is the net worth of Luiz Gustavo?
|The net worth of Luiz Gustavo is $10m.
|How many clubs has Luiz Gustavo played for?
|Luiz Gustavo has played with ten clubs at the senior level – Ipanema, Universal de Porto Real
do Colégio, Corinthians Alagoano, CRB, 1899 Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg, Marseille, Fenerbahçe, Al-Nassr
|How old is Luiz Gustavo?
|He is 35 years old.
|Nationality of Luiz Gustavo?
|He is Brazilian.
|Has Luiz Gustavo ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.