Luiz Gustavo is a Brazilian professional football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Luiz Gustavo Dias, famously called Luiz Gustavo, is one of the experienced players in the Saudi League who plays for Al-Nassr. Throughout his career, Gustavo has been praised for his work ethic, consistency and his ability to play multiple positions. He is respected by his teammates and coaches for his leadership.

Luiz Gustavo has represented Brazil’s national football team since 2011 and has made over 40 appearances for the team. He has been a consistent player and was a key player in the nation’s success in many tournaments. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Luiz Gustavo is one of the experienced players in the Saudi League who plays for Al-Nassr. (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Luiz Gustavo Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Pindamonhangaba, Brazil Father’s Name Luiz Dias Mother’s Name Mariane Dias Star Sign Leo Net Worth $10m Age 35 Birthday 23 July 1987 Nationality Brazilian Position Defensive midfielder Senior Clubs Ipanema, Universal de Porto Real

do Colégio, Corinthians Alagoano, CRB, 1899 Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg, Marseille, Fenerbahçe, Al-Nassr Achievements 1x Europa League runner-up

4x Europa League participant

4x Champions League participant

1x Confederations Cup winner

1x Confederations Cup participant

1x Midfielder of the Year

1x Defender of the Year

2x German Bundesliga runner-up

1x Promotion to 1st league

1x Champions League runner-up

1x German cup runner-up

2x German Super Cup winner

2x German cup winner

1x German Champion

1x World Cup participant

1x Champions League winner Wife Milene Marques Silva Children NA Social Media NA

Luiz Gustavo’s Net Worth and Salary

Gustavo is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $10m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £2845243.70 per year playing as a defensive midfielder for the Saudi Professional League club Al-Nassr.

Luiz Gustavo Club Career

Gustavo began his professional career with Internacional in Brazil, where he won the Copa Libertadores in 2006, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2006. He also won the Campeonato Gaúcho twice, in 2006 and 2007. In 2011, Gustavo signed with Bayern Munich, where he quickly established himself as a critical player in the team’s midfield.

He won three Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League with Bayern, before moving to VfL Wolfsburg in 2015. At Wolfsburg, Gustavo continued to impress, helping the team finish in the top half of the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons there.

Midfield Professor 🧠

Shooting Master 🚀



October’s player of the month 🤩

Luiz Gustavo 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/J58HImPeL7 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 26, 2022

He also helped the team reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2016. In 2018, Gustavo joined Olympique Marseille, where he has been a regular starter in the team’s midfield. He has also helped the team reach the final of the Europa League in 2018 and the semi-final of the Coupe de France in 2019.

Gustavo signed with Turkish club Fenerbahçe on September 2, 2019. He made 32 appearances, scored 3 goals and had 1 assist in his first season. In his second season, he was named one of Fenerbahçe’s vice-captains and captained the team for the first time in a win over Göztepe. On July 24, 2022, Luiz Gustavo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a one-year contract, reuniting with his former coach Rudi Garcia.

Luiz Gustavo International Career

Luiz Gustavo made his debut for the Brazilian national team on August 10, 2011, as a substitute in a friendly match against Germany. He was part of the squad that won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and played the full 90 minutes in the final.

Luiz Gustavo made his debut for the Brazilian national team on August 10, 2011, as a substitute in a friendly match against Germany. (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

He scored his first goal for Brazil in a friendly match against Australia in September 2013. He was initially called up for the 2015 Copa América, but withdrew due to a knee injury that required surgery and was replaced by Fred.

Luiz Gustavo Family

Luis Gustavo Dias was born on July 23, 1987, to Mariane Dias and Luiz Dias, in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.

Luiz Gustavo’s Girlfriend

Luiz Gustavo is married to the gorgeous Brazilian Milene Marx. The couple is very affectionate toward each other. Milene supports her man through every up and down. She often is present in the audience and cheers for Gustavo in every game. The couple has a son but further details about his son are not available.

Luiz Gustavo is married to Milene Marques and has been spending joyful time together. (Credits: @milenemarx Instagram)

Luiz has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Luiz earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Luiz Gustavo Cars and Tattoos

Luiz Gustavo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Brazil. Just like many footballers, the player seems to be very much fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Luiz Gustavo