Bendeguz Bolla 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Bendeguz Bolla is a Hungarian professional football player who plays as a right-back for the Switzerland Professional club Grasshopper Club Zurich on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and for the Hungary national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Bendeguz Bence Bolla famously called Bendeguz Bolla joined the Switzerland club Grasshopper Club Zurich on loan from the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2021. Bendeguz has represented Hungary’s national team at both youth and senior levels.

The player has been playing at a top level and has been one of the regular and consistent players in the league. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Bendeguz Bolla joined the Switzerland club Grasshopper Club Zurich on loan from the English club Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2021. (Credits: @Wolves Twitter)

Bendeguz Bolla Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Székesfehérvár, Hungary Father’s Name László Bolla Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth NA Age 23 Birthday 22 November 1999 Nationality Hungarian Position Right-back Senior Clubs Fehérvár, Siófok, Zalaegerszeg, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Grasshopper Achievements 1X HUNGARIAN CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Bendeguz Bolla Net Worth and Salary

Bolla is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is unavailable as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt.

His current salary with the Wolves has not been disclosed yet but is rumoured not to be one of the top earners in the club. If he is able to shine and prove his worth, he might end up as one of the top players in the Premier League with a more lucrative contract.

Bendeguz Bolla Club Career

In July 2021, Bolla made the move to the Premier League, signing a permanent deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers from Hungarian side Fehérvár. However, before even suiting up for his new club, he was loaned out to Grasshoppers of the Swiss Super League for the 2021-2022 season.

Bolla made his debut for Grasshoppers in the first match of the season against FC Basel at the Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich. In his second match, he played the entire game against BSC Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf, in Bern.

He scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 victory over FC Sion, where he took a direct shot off of Herc’s corner kick to hammer it under the bar. At the end of May 2022, after a successful season, he returned to his home club. In total, he played 30 league matches, of which he started 29, scored four goals, and supplied three assists.

On 27 June 2022, he was loaned to Grasshoppers for the 2022-23 Swiss Super League season. He continued to make an impact, scoring his first goal of the season in a match against FC Zürich at the Letzigrund. Seven days later, he scored his second goal of the season in a 4-4 draw against FC Sion.

Bendeguz Bolla International Career

Bolla was named in Hungary’s 26-man roster for UEFA Euro 2020, which was rescheduled to 1 June 2021. He made his debut for Hungary in a 1-0 win against Cyprus on 4 June 2021.

Bendeguz Bolla made his debut for Hungary in a 1-0 win against Cyprus on 4 June 2021. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Bendeguz Bolla Family

Bendeguz was born on 22 November 1999 in Székesfehérvár, Hungary. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. His father Laszlo Bolla is the co-founder of Fonix along with Zsolt Szoboszlai.

Bendeguz Bolla Girlfriend

Bendeguz is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Bolla has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Bendeguz Bolla is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @bolla_bendi Instagram)

Bendeguz Bolla Cars and Tattoos

Bolla has not been spotted driving a car but is known to have some cool cars to roam out with friends and family. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

