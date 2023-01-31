Lucas Bergström 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lucas Bergstrom is a Finnish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Chelsea and for the Finland national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Lucas Carl Edvard Bergström famously called Lucas Bergstrom is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is currently the fourth-choice keeper for the Blues and wishes to become the top-choice keeper by working hard and by proving his worth.

Lucas represented Finland’s youth team before debuting for the senior team of the nation in 2023. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Lucas Bergstrom is estimated to be £474k as of 2023. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Lucas Bergström Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Pargas, Finland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgos Net Worth £474k Age 20 Birthday 4 September 2002 Nationality Finnish Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Chelsea, Peterborough United Achievements 1x Champions League participant

1x Finnish Under-19 champion Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Lucas Bergström’s Net Worth and Salary

Lucas is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £474k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €250k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £156,000 per year playing as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Chelsea. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Lucas Bergstrom Club Career

In 2018, TPS native, Bergström, joined the English Premier League team, Chelsea. He made his youth debut for Chelsea during the final game of the 2018-2019 season against Reading and officially turned professional in September 2019.

Lucas Bergstrom is a product of Chelsea’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

On September 14th, 2021, Bergström was named among the substitutes for Chelsea’s Champions League group match against Zenit Saint Petersburg at home. In July 2022, Bergström was loaned out to Peterborough United, a team in the League One division.

This move allowed him to gain valuable experience playing at a higher level and showcase his skills to a wider audience. On July 30th, he made his professional debut for Peterborough United in a 3-2 win against Cheltenham Town. He has proven himself to be a talented player with a bright future ahead of him. He returned back to Chelsea in January 2023.

Lucas Bergstrom International Career

Bergström has a strong international football background, having represented Finland at the under-16 and under-17 levels. He was also called up to the under-21 squad between 2021 and 2022 in preparation for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification.

On July 30th, he made his professional debut for Peterborough United in a 3-2 win against Cheltenham Town. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He made a total of 6 appearances for the youth sides combined before making his debut for the senior team on 10 January 2023 against Sweden in a friendly match. The match ended in a 2-0 loss.

Lucas Bergström Family

Lucas was born on 4 September 2002 in Pargas, Finland. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Lucas Bergström’s Girlfriend

Lucas is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Wait for the wink. Excited? 😉 pic.twitter.com/2t4OKoyxD4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 18, 2023

The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Lucas Bergström Cars and Tattoos

Lucas Bergström has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Finland. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

