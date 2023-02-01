Yan Valery 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Yan Valery is a professional football player who plays as a right-back for the Ligue 1 club Angers and for the Tunisia national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Yan Valery joined the French club Angers from the Premier League club Southampton in 2022. The young full-back has been a good addition to the French squad but is yet to make his league appearances for the club.

He has played for France’s youth teams and currently represents the senior footballing team of Tunisia at the international level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Yan Valery Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Champigny-sur-Marne, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £3.5m Age 23 Birthday 22 February 1999 Nationality French Position Right-back Senior Clubs Southampton, Birmingham City, Angers Achievements 1x Euro Under-17 participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Yan Valery’s Net Worth and Salary

Football contributed much to Yan s’ earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the net worth of the player is £3.5m in 2023. The market value of the player is estimated to be €2.50m by Transfermarkt in 2023. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.

Currently, he earns £1,130,435 per year playing as a right-back for Ligue 1 club Angers and the Tunisia national team. In the future, he might have lucrative deals if he reaches the top level.

Yan Valery Club Career

Valery joined Southampton in 2015 from Stade Rennais. In 2018, Southampton manager Mark Hughes gave Valery his first team debut in an EFL Cup match against Leicester City. Four days later, he made his league debut and played the whole match in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

In March 2019, Valery scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, opening the scoring with an outstanding finish. He ended the season with 23 appearances and was named ‘Saints Young Player of the Season’. However, the next season was tough for Valery as he struggled with glandular fever and had limited playing time due to the arrival of Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur.

In 2021, he made his first Premier League start of the season in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. In February 2021, Valery joined Birmingham City on loan, but only made 7 appearances before Lee Bowyer took over as coach. On September 1, 2022, Valery joined Ligue 1 club Angers on a four-year contract.

Yan Valery International Career

Valery has played for France’s under-17 and under-18 teams. In 2019, he switched to play for Tunisia after meeting with their manager, Alain Giresse. He made his Tunisia debut in September 2022 as a substitute in a 5-1 loss to Brazil in a World Cup preparation friendly.

Yan Valery Family

Yan was born on 22 February 1999 in Champigny-sur-Marne, France. Valery was born in Champigny-sur-Marne, France to a Martiniquais father and a Tunisian mother. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Yan Valery’s Girlfriend

It has been reported that Yan Valery is currently unmarried and not in a romantic relationship. He appears to prioritize his athletic pursuits over personal matters and spends much of his time on the field. It is possible that he maintains a private dating life, as he tends to keep a low profile and avoid media attention.

Yan has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Yan earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Back to the office, business as usual 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/aFwQLSY3ow — Yan Valery (@yan_valery) December 1, 2022

Yan Valery Cars and Tattoos

Yan Valery has been spotted driving an Audi in the streets of France. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

