Facundo Pellistri 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Facundo Pellistri is an Uruguayan professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Manchester United and for the Uruguay national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Facundo Pellistri Rebollo famously called Facundo Pellistri was born in Montevideo and graduated from Peñarol’s youth academy. He was transferred to Manchester United in 2020 for £9 million and has had loan spells at Spanish club Alavés, where he made 35 appearances.

He also represented Uruguay at the under-16 level and made his senior international debut in 2022, playing in the FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Facundo Pellistri was born in Montevideo and graduated from Peñarol’s youth academy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Facundo Pellistri Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Montevideo, Uruguay Father’s Name Sebastian Teysera Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £3.5m Age 21 Birthday 20 December 2001 Nationality Uruguayan Position Winger Senior Clubs Peñarol, Manchester United, Alavés Achievements 1x World Cup participant

1x Champions League participant

1x Europa League participant Girlfriend Cami Garcia Children NA Social Media Instagram

Facundo Pellistri Net Worth and Salary

Facundo, a talented young footballer, has seen substantial financial success as a result of his skills on the field. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be £3.5 million. Transfermarkt values his market value at €3.00 million.

Facundo currently receives a yearly salary of £695,652, playing as a winger for both Manchester United in the Premier League and the Uruguay national team. Given his promising career trajectory, it is possible that he will be offered additional lucrative contracts in the future as he continues to climb to the top of his field.

Facundo Pellistri Club Career

Pellistri is a graduate of Peñarol’s youth academy, joining in 2012 after playing youth football for La Picada and River Plate Montevideo. He made his professional debut in August 2019 and scored his first goal in November of the same year. For his strong debut season in the Uruguayan Primera División, he was named to the Ideal Team of the Uruguayan Championship.

In October 2020, he signed a five-year contract with Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of £9 million. His former manager at Peñarol, Diego Forlan, compared him to Ryan Giggs and praised his English-speaking ability to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. In July 2021, Pellistri scored his first pre-season goal for Manchester United against Derby County.

In January 2021, he was loaned to Deportivo Alavés for the remainder of the season, returning for United’s summer pre-season matches before being loaned back to Alavés for the following season. On January 10, 2023, he made his competitive debut for Manchester United, coming on as a substitute and assisting in a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic.

Facundo Pellistri International Career

Pellistri is a former Uruguayan youth international, having earned two caps at the under-16 level in 2017. He was called up to the senior national team in January 2022 for World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay and Venezuela. He made his full international debut in a 1-0 away win against Paraguay later that month. Pellistri was also part of the Uruguayan squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting and playing for 88 minutes in their first match against South Korea before being substituted for Guillermo Varela.

As of 2023, the net worth of Facundo Pellistri is estimated to be £3.5 million. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Facundo Pellistri Family

Pellistri was born on 20 December 2001 in Montevideo to a family of Spanish and Italian origin. He also holds a Spanish passport since his father’s grandmother was from A Coruña in Galicia. The lead singer of Uruguayan rock band La Vela Puerca, Sebastián Teysera, is Pellistri’s godfather.

Pellistri is the son of an accountant. He was privately educated at two institutions in the Pocitos neighbourhood: St Brendan’s School for his early years, where he first learned English, and then Ivy Thomas Memorial School through the fourth grade of high school. His strongest subject at school was Mathematics. In 2019, Pellistri graduated from a pre-architectural study program.

Facundo Pellistri Girlfriend

Facundo is currently dating Cami Garcia. The couple moved to Manchester after the winger signed for The Red Devils in the summer of 2020. Further details about Cami are not available.

Facundo has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Facundo earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Facundo Pellistri was also part of the Uruguayan squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting and playing for 88 minutes in their first match against South Korea (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Facundo Pellistri Cars and Tattoos

Facundo Pellistri has been spotted driving a Mercedes in the streets of Manchester. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

