Tom Heaton 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tom Heaton is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Manchester United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Thomas David Heaton famously called Tom Heaton joined the Premier League club Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2021 and has been a third-choice keeper for the Red Devils. He is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the league and is yet to make his Premier League debut for United.

He has been an important player for several clubs throughout his career and has appeared for the England national team too. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Tom Heaton is estimated to be £10 million as of 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Heaton Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Chester, England Father’s Name Dave Heaton Mother’s Name Joan Heaton Star Sign Aries Net Worth £10 Million Age 36 Birthday 15 April 1986 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Manchester United, Swindon Town, Royal Antwerp, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Rochdale, Wycombe Wanderers, Bristol City, Burnley, Aston Villa Achievements 1X CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER

1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend Taralee Heaton Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Tom Heaton’s Net Worth and Salary

Tom Heaton is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £10 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €600k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £2.1 million per year playing for United.

Tom Heaton Club Career

Heaton began his professional career with Manchester United, where he signed as a youth player in 2002. He made several appearances for the club’s reserves team but failed to make a first-team appearance. He later joined Royal Antwerp on loan, where he made 11 appearances.

In 2007, Heaton signed with Cardiff City and made 38 appearances for the club in two seasons. He then had loan spells at Queens Park Rangers and Rochdale before signing with the latter on a permanent deal in 2010. He was a key player for Rochdale, helping them achieve promotion to League One.

In 2013, Heaton signed with Bristol City and was an important player for the club, helping them achieve promotion to the Championship. He was named Bristol City’s Player of the Year for the 2014-15 season.

In 2016, Heaton signed with Burnley and became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. He was named Burnley’s Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

He joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2020 and impressed with Villa and signed a permanent deal with the club later that year. Tom Heaton signed a two-year contract with Manchester United with an option for an extra year in July 2021, 11 years after leaving the club.

Tom Heaton joined the Premier League club Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2021 and has been a third-choice keeper for the Red Devils. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Heaton International Career

Tom Heaton made his debut for the England under-21 team in 2008 and was called up to the senior team in 2015. He made his senior team debut as a substitute in a warm-up match for Euro 2016 and was part of the squad that competed in the tournament.

In 2018, he was named as one of five players on standby for the England squad for the World Cup and was also part of the England squad that finished third in the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals, their best achievement since 1968.

Tom Heaton Family

Tom Heaton was born on 15 April 1986 in Chester, England. His parents Dave Heaton and Joan Heaton struggled to make him reach professional-level football. They are former PE teachers. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Tom Heaton began his professional career with Manchester United, where he signed as a youth player in 2002. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tom Heaton’s wife – Taralee Heaton

The GoalKeeper has been enjoying his time with his wife Taralee Heaton. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a one-baby girl and one-baby boy whose names are not available on the internet and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kids.

Tom Heaton has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Tom Heaton Cars and Tattoos

Tom Heaton has been spotted driving a Rolls Royce in the streets of Chester in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Tom Heaton has not inked his skin yet.

Tom Heaton owns a Rolls Royce and has been spotted driving this black beauty. (Credits: @tomheatongk Instagram)

Read More:

FAQs about Tom Heaton