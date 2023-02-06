Tom Heaton 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tom Heaton is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Manchester United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Thomas David Heaton famously called Tom Heaton joined the Premier League club Manchester United from Aston Villa in 2021 and has been a third-choice keeper for the Red Devils. He is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the league and is yet to make his Premier League debut for United.
He has been an important player for several clubs throughout his career and has appeared for the England national team too. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Tom Heaton Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Chester, England
|Father’s Name
|Dave Heaton
|Mother’s Name
|Joan Heaton
|Star Sign
|Aries
|Net Worth
|£10 Million
|Age
|36
|Birthday
|15 April 1986
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Manchester United, Swindon Town, Royal Antwerp, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Rochdale, Wycombe Wanderers, Bristol City, Burnley, Aston Villa
|Achievements
|1X CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER
1X ENGLISH CHAMPION
1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|Taralee Heaton
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Tom Heaton’s Net Worth and Salary
Tom Heaton is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £10 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €600k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £2.1 million per year playing for United.
Tom Heaton Club Career
Heaton began his professional career with Manchester United, where he signed as a youth player in 2002. He made several appearances for the club’s reserves team but failed to make a first-team appearance. He later joined Royal Antwerp on loan, where he made 11 appearances.
In 2007, Heaton signed with Cardiff City and made 38 appearances for the club in two seasons. He then had loan spells at Queens Park Rangers and Rochdale before signing with the latter on a permanent deal in 2010. He was a key player for Rochdale, helping them achieve promotion to League One.
In 2013, Heaton signed with Bristol City and was an important player for the club, helping them achieve promotion to the Championship. He was named Bristol City’s Player of the Year for the 2014-15 season.
In 2016, Heaton signed with Burnley and became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. He was named Burnley’s Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.
He joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2020 and impressed with Villa and signed a permanent deal with the club later that year. Tom Heaton signed a two-year contract with Manchester United with an option for an extra year in July 2021, 11 years after leaving the club.
Tom Heaton International Career
Tom Heaton made his debut for the England under-21 team in 2008 and was called up to the senior team in 2015. He made his senior team debut as a substitute in a warm-up match for Euro 2016 and was part of the squad that competed in the tournament.
In 2018, he was named as one of five players on standby for the England squad for the World Cup and was also part of the England squad that finished third in the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals, their best achievement since 1968.
Tom Heaton Family
Tom Heaton was born on 15 April 1986 in Chester, England. His parents Dave Heaton and Joan Heaton struggled to make him reach professional-level football. They are former PE teachers. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Tom Heaton’s wife – Taralee Heaton
The GoalKeeper has been enjoying his time with his wife Taralee Heaton. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a one-baby girl and one-baby boy whose names are not available on the internet and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kids.
Tom Heaton Sponsors and Endorsements
Tom Heaton has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Tom Heaton Cars and Tattoos
Tom Heaton has been spotted driving a Rolls Royce in the streets of Chester in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Tom Heaton has not inked his skin yet.
FAQs about Tom Heaton
|What is the net worth of Tom Heaton?
|The net worth of Tom Heaton is £10 million.
|How many clubs have Tom Heaton played for?
|Tom Heaton has played with ten clubs at the senior level – Manchester United, Swindon Town, Royal Antwerp, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Rochdale, Wycombe Wanderers, Bristol City, Burnley, and Aston Villa.
|How old is Tom Heaton?
|He is 36 years old.
|What nationality is Tom Heaton?
|He is English.
|Has Tom Heaton ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.