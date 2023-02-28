Tariq Lamptey 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tariq Lamptey is a professional Ghanaian footballer who plays for the Premier League club Brighton and for the Ghana National Football Team in this page, we will see more about Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey, a Ghanaian footballer, was born on September 30, 2000. He currently serves as a right wing-back or right-back for Brighton & Hove Albion, a Premier League club, and the Ghana national team.

Lamptey formerly represented England in youth competitions, but he decided to switch to Ghana for senior international matches, debuting in 2022.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool at Amex Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tariq Lamptey Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Hillingdon, England Father’s Name Ahmed Lamptey Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £500 k Age 22 Birthday 30 September 2000 Nationality English Position Right-back Senior Clubs Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion. Achievements 1X ENGLISH YOUTH LEAGUE WINNER (U18) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Tariq Lamptey Net Worth and Salary

Tariq Lamptey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £500k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €156.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £1.8 million per year playing for Brighton & Hove Albion as a right-back.

Tariq Lamptey Club Career

Tariq Lamptey was born in Hillingdon, Greater London, and began playing grassroots football for Larkspur Rovers before joining Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight. He made his first-team debut for Chelsea on 29 December 2019, coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute against Arsenal in the Premier League. Lamptey’s energy and skill helped Chelsea come from behind to win 2-1.

After the game, he spoke to Chelsea TV about his nerves and excitement, describing it as the moment he and his family had been waiting for. Lamptey was the seventh academy graduate to make a first-team appearance during Frank Lampard’s time as Chelsea’s manager, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Reece James, Marc Guéhi, Tino Anjorin, and Ian Maatsen. He went on to make two more appearances for Chelsea in FA Cup matches against Nottingham Forest and Hull City before leaving the club.

Into the next round ✅

Thank you for the support 💪🏾! #GIG🙏🏾 #TL⚡️ pic.twitter.com/aPD2fogNFm — Tariq Lamptey (@TariqLamptey) January 29, 2023

In his first Premier League start for Brighton, Lamptey showed his talent in a 0-0 away draw against Leicester City. He also set up a goal for Leandro Trossard in a 3-1 home defeat against his former club Chelsea. He scored his first goal for Brighton in a 2-1 Premier League defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur on 1 November 2020. However, he was sent off for the first time in his career on 21 November in a 2-1 away victory against Aston Villa.

After a long injury layoff, Lamptey made his comeback to the Brighton squad as an unused substitute in a Premier League matches against Leicester City on 19 September 2021. He made his first competitive appearance since December 2020 in the EFL Cup third-round match against Swansea City on 22 September. On 6 November, he made his first Premier League start since returning from injury in a 1-1 home draw against Newcastle United. Lamptey scored his second goal for Brighton in a 3-1 victory away to Arsenal on 9 November in the EFL Cup third round.

Tariq Lamptey International Career

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England and has represented England at various youth levels. In July 2020, he was approached by the Ghana Football Association to switch allegiances to represent Ghana, but he made his England under-21 debut in September 2020. In May 2022, it was reported that Lamptey was considering switching to Ghana and in July, it was announced that he was eligible to represent Ghana. He made his debut for Ghana in September 2022 and was named in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tariq Lamptey Family

Tariq Lamptey was born on 30 September 2000 in Hillingdon, England. His Father’s name is Ahmed Lamptey and his Mother’s name is not available on the internet but they struggle a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Tariq Lamptey Girlfriend

The Right-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Tariq Lamptey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Tariq Lamptey Cars and Tattoos

Tariq Lamptey has been spotted driving a Lamptey car in the streets of Hillingdon in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Tariq Lamptey has not inked his skin yet.

