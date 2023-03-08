Richie Laryea 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Richie Laryea is a Canadian professional football player who plays as a right-back for the MLS club Toronto FC on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Richie Laryea is a professional soccer player from Canada who currently plays for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS). He was born on January 7, 1995, in Toronto, Canada, and began playing soccer at a young age. Laryea is known for his versatility on the field, playing as both a midfielder and a full-back.

Richie Laryea is a talented and versatile soccer player who has made a significant impact in MLS and for the Canadian national team. His dedication to his craft and his philanthropic work off the field make him a role model for young soccer players in Canada and around the world.

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 01: Richie Laryea of Canada reacts after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Richie Laryea Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Toronto, Ontario, Canada Father’s Name Robert Mother’s Name Lisa Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £4.1 Million Age 28 Birthday January 7, 1995 Nationality Canadian Position Right-back Senior Clubs Sigma FC, Orlando City, Orlando City B, Toronto FC, Nottingham Forest. Achievements NA Girlfriend Melanie Pace Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Richie Laryea’s Net Worth and Salary

Richie Laryea is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £4.1 million as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €2.50m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £7,692 per week playing for Nottingham Forest as a Right-back.

Richie Laryea Club Career

Laryea’s professional career began in 2016 when he was drafted by Orlando City SC in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft. He made his professional debut on March 6, 2016, in a match against Real Salt Lake. During his time with Orlando City, Laryea made 22 appearances and scored one goal.

In 2019, Laryea was traded to Toronto FC, where he has since become a key player for the team. He made 29 appearances in his first season with the club and helped lead them to the MLS Cup final. In 2020, Laryea continued his strong performances, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals. He was named Toronto FC’s Player of the Year for his outstanding performances throughout the season.

Ready to get to work! Can’t wait to see all you fans at City Ground tonight. COME ON YOU REDS! 🤩💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/LiUzUXB5Cw — Richmond Laryea (@RichieLaryea_) January 9, 2022

Richie made a move to Nottingham Forest in January 2022 on a three-and-a-half-year contract. Although he did not feature regularly for the team initially, Laryea made his debut in April 2022 against West Bromwich Albion and played a crucial role in a 4-0 victory.

In August 2022, Laryea returned to Toronto FC on a loan deal until the end of June 2023. Toronto FC paid $225,000 in General Allocation Money to FC Dallas and $125,000 in General Allocation Money to FC Cincinnati to acquire the top spot in the MLS Allocation Order to complete the transaction.

Richie Laryea International Career

Laryea is also a member of the Canadian national team, making his debut in 2019. He has since made 15 appearances for his country and played a key role in their qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Laryea has also represented Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Nations League.

DOHA, QATAR – DECEMBER 01: Richie Laryea of Canada reacts after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Richie Laryea Family

Richie Laryea was born on January 7, 1995, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His parents Hans Robert and Cynthia struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Richie Laryea’s wife – Melanie Pace

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Melanie Pace. The couple got married in 2022 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy on 16 Feb 2019 name of him is not available on the internet. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Richie Laryea has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is growing his phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Richie Laryea is currently married to Melanie Pace and the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. (Credits: @richielaryea Instagram)

Richie Laryea Cars and Tattoos

Richie Laryea has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Richie Laryea has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Richie Laryea