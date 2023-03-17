Aaron Hickey 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Aaron Hickey is a Scottish professional football player who plays as a full-back for the Premier League club Brentford, and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Aaron Hickey is a young Scottish footballer who currently plays as a left-back for Bologna in the Italian Serie A. Born on June 10th, 2002, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Hickey began his youth career at Heart of Midlothian, where he quickly established himself as a promising talent.

Despite his relative lack of experience at the senior level, Hickey has already drawn comparisons to some of the best left-backs in the game. His performances have earned him plaudits from fans and experts alike, with many tipping him to have a bright future in the game.

Scotland player Aaron Hickey in action during the international friendly match between Scotland and Poland at Hampden Park on March 24, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aaron Hickey Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Glasgow, Scotland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Gemini Net Worth £3.6 Million Age 20 Birthday 10 June 2002 Nationality Scottish Position Left-back Senior Clubs Heart of Midlothian, Bologna, Brentford. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Aaron Hickey’s Net Worth and Salary

Aaron Hickey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £3.6 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €18.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1.9 Million per year playing for Brentford as a Left-back.

Aaron Hickey Club Career

Hickey made his senior debut for Hearts in a Scottish Premiership match against Celtic on May 19th, 2019, aged just 16. He went on to make a total of 30 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists. Despite his young age, Hickey quickly became one of the standout players for Hearts, with his impressive performances on the left flank catching the eye of scouts from several top clubs across Europe.

In the summer of 2020, Hickey was sold to Italian Serie A side Bologna for a reported fee of £1.8 million. The move was seen as a major coup for Bologna, who beat off competition from several other clubs to secure the signing of the highly-rated youngster.

The net worth of Aaron Hickey is estimated to be £3.6 million as of 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hickey has since made a strong start to his Bologna career, featuring regularly in the team’s starting lineup and impressing with his pace, dribbling ability, and defensive skills. He has also shown a willingness to get forward and contribute to the attack, with his crossing ability and creativity proving to be valuable assets for the team. He joined Brentford on a long-term deal in July 2022 for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Aaron Hickey International Career

Hickey has represented Scotland at the U17 and U21 levels but has had to withdraw from several squads due to injury or a desire to rest. However, in March 2022, he was included in the senior Scotland squad for the first time and made his debut in a 1-1 draw against Poland.

Aaron Hickey Family

Aaron Hickey was born on 18 August 1994 in Saint-Doulchard, France. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Excl: Brentford are set to sign Aaron Hickey on permanent deal. Scottish talented fullback will join for £14m plus add-ons to Bologna. Five year deal agreed… and here we go. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #BrentfordFC



Hickey will travel to England next week in order to undergo medical tests and sign. pic.twitter.com/OcK4rjs8zN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022

Aaron Hickey’s Girlfriend

The Left-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Aaron Hickey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Aaron Hickey Cars and Tattoos

Aaron Hickey’s car information is not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Aaron Hickey has not inked his skin yet.

Aaron Hickey of Bologna FC celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Bologna FC. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

