Máximo Perrone 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Maximo Perrone is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Premier League club Manchester City.

Máximo Perrone is a rising professional football player from Argentina who is making waves in the footballing world with his impressive skills and promising talent. Born on November 14, 2000, in Argentina, Perrone has emerged as a promising midfielder known for his versatility, technical abilities, and potential.

He earned his first senior call-up to the Argentinian national football team for the friendly matches in March 2023. As he continues to progress in his career, Perrone is poised to become a prominent figure in the footballing world and a role model for aspiring young footballers. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Máximo Perrone earned his first senior call-up to the Argentinian national football team for the friendly matches in March 2023. (Credits: @maxiperrone16 Instagram)

Máximo Perrone Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Buenos Aires, Argentina Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £8 Million Age 20 Birthday 7 January 2003 Nationality Argentine Position Defensive midfielder Senior Clubs Vélez Sarsfield, Manchester City. Achievements NA Girlfriend Delfsimone Children NA Social Media Instagram

Máximo Perrone’s Net Worth and Salary

Máximo Perrone is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 Million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt.

Máximo Perrone Club Career

Starting his professional career at Vélez Sarsfield, Perrone quickly caught the attention of football clubs worldwide with his exceptional performances on the pitch. Making his debut in March 2022, he wasted no time in showcasing his talent, scoring his first professional goal in a Copa Libertadores match just two months later.

His skill, vision, and tactical awareness have earned him praise, and his move to Manchester City in January 2023 for a reported fee of £8 million has further solidified his status as a highly sought-after talent.

At Manchester City, Perrone has already made an impact. Making his Premier League debut in February 2023, he has shown his versatility as a midfielder, contributing with his technical ability, playmaking, and creativity. Praised by teammates and coaches alike, Perrone has become an integral part of Manchester City’s midfield, playing a crucial role in their pursuit of success in domestic and international competitions.

Máximo Perrone International Career

Perrone’s international career has also been promising. Representing Argentina at the under-16 and under-20 levels, he has showcased his skills on the international stage, earning him a call-up to the senior national team in March 2023. This recognition further highlights his growing reputation as a young talent with immense potential.

Máximo Perrone with Leo Messi in training grounds. (Credits: @maxiperrone16 Instagram)

Máximo Perrone Family

Máximo Perrone was born on 7 January 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His parents are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Máximo Perrone’s Girlfriend

The Defensive midfielder has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Delfsimone. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 12.8K followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.

Máximo Perrone has been seen endorsing by Adidas company on his social media accounts. Also, he wears Adidas Ultras21 boots for every match he appears in. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

The net worth of Máximo Perrone is estimated to be £8 Million as of 2023. (Credits: @maxiperrone16 Instagram)

Máximo Perrone Cars and Tattoos

Máximo Perrone’s car details are not known much and are unavailable on the Internet. It is certain that the player may have a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Máximo Perrone has not inked his skin yet.

