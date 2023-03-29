Armel Bella-Kotchap 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Armel Bella-Kotchap is a German professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Southampton and for the German national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is a German professional footballer who joined Southampton from VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. Armel Bella-Kotchap is a promising young talent who has already made a significant impact in the Bundesliga. With his physical attributes and technical ability, he has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world. If he continues to work hard and stay humble, there is no doubt that he will have a bright future in the world of football.

He has often spoken about the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success, and his positive attitude has made him a popular figure among his teammates. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is a German professional footballer who joined Southampton from VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Armel Bella-Kotchap Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Paris, France Father’s Name Cyrille Florent Belle Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £2m Age 21 Birthday 11 December 2001 Nationality German Position Centre-Back Senior Clubs VfL Bochum, Southampton Achievements 1x German second-tier champion

1x World Cup participant Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Armel Bella-Kotchap’s Net Worth and Salary

Armel is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £2m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £2,236,000 per year playing for the English club Southampton.

Armel Bella-Kotchap Club Career

Bella-Kotchap began his professional club career with VfL Bochum in the 2. Bundesliga during the 2018-19 season, where he made four appearances but did not score any goals. He continued to play for VfL Bochum for the following two seasons, making a total of 66 appearances and scoring one goal.

Bella-Kotchap helped his team win promotion to the Bundesliga during the 2020-21 season, but he did not score any goals during his 22 appearances in the top-flight league during the 2021-22 season. He joined Southampton in 2022 and has established himself as one of the important players in the team.

The net worth of Armel Bella-Kotchap is estimated to be £2m as of 2023. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

While he has not scored many goals throughout his career, Bella-Kotchap’s contributions to his teams go beyond his individual stats. His strong defensive skills and leadership qualities make him an important presence on the field and a valuable teammate.

Armel Bella-Kotchap International Career

Bella-Kotchap has also represented Germany at the international level. He made his debut for the German national team in 2022 and has since made two appearances for his country, but has yet to score a goal. He was called up for the German national team for the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying matches against Peru and Belgium in March 2023.

Armel Bella-Kotchap Family

Armel was born on 11 December 2001 in Paris, France, however, has German citizenship. He is the son of former Cameroon worldwide Cyrille Florent Bella, who is Cameroonian. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Armel Bella-Kotchap’s Girlfriend

Armel Bella-Kotchap is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Armel has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Armel earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Armel Bella-Kotchap Cars and Tattoos

Armel Bella-Kotchap has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Paris. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Christian Marques