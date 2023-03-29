Armel Bella-Kotchap 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Armel Bella-Kotchap is a German professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Southampton and for the German national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Armel Bella-Kotchap is a German professional footballer who joined Southampton from VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. Armel Bella-Kotchap is a promising young talent who has already made a significant impact in the Bundesliga. With his physical attributes and technical ability, he has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world. If he continues to work hard and stay humble, there is no doubt that he will have a bright future in the world of football.
He has often spoken about the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success, and his positive attitude has made him a popular figure among his teammates. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Armel Bella-Kotchap Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Paris, France
|Father’s Name
|Cyrille Florent Belle
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Net Worth
|£2m
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|11 December 2001
|Nationality
|German
|Position
|Centre-Back
|Senior Clubs
|VfL Bochum, Southampton
|Achievements
|1x German second-tier champion
1x World Cup participant
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Armel Bella-Kotchap’s Net Worth and Salary
Armel is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £2m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €20.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £2,236,000 per year playing for the English club Southampton.
Armel Bella-Kotchap Club Career
Bella-Kotchap began his professional club career with VfL Bochum in the 2. Bundesliga during the 2018-19 season, where he made four appearances but did not score any goals. He continued to play for VfL Bochum for the following two seasons, making a total of 66 appearances and scoring one goal.
Bella-Kotchap helped his team win promotion to the Bundesliga during the 2020-21 season, but he did not score any goals during his 22 appearances in the top-flight league during the 2021-22 season. He joined Southampton in 2022 and has established himself as one of the important players in the team.
While he has not scored many goals throughout his career, Bella-Kotchap’s contributions to his teams go beyond his individual stats. His strong defensive skills and leadership qualities make him an important presence on the field and a valuable teammate.
Armel Bella-Kotchap International Career
Bella-Kotchap has also represented Germany at the international level. He made his debut for the German national team in 2022 and has since made two appearances for his country, but has yet to score a goal. He was called up for the German national team for the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying matches against Peru and Belgium in March 2023.
Armel Bella-Kotchap Family
Armel was born on 11 December 2001 in Paris, France, however, has German citizenship. He is the son of former Cameroon worldwide Cyrille Florent Bella, who is Cameroonian. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.
Armel Bella-Kotchap’s Girlfriend
Armel Bella-Kotchap is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.
Armel Bella-Kotchap Sponsors and Endorsements
Armel has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Armel earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Armel Bella-Kotchap Cars and Tattoos
Armel Bella-Kotchap has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Paris. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs
|What is the net worth of Armel Bella-Kotchap?
|The net worth of Armel Bella is £2m.
|How many clubs have Armel Bella-Kotchap played for?
|Armel Bella-Kotchap has played with three clubs at the senior level – VfL Bochum, Southampton
|How old is Armel Bella-Kotchap?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Armel Bella-Kotchap?
|He is German.
|Has Armel Bella-Kotchap ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.