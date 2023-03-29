Josha Vagnoman 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Josha Vagnoman is a German footballer who plays as a right-back for the Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart and for the German national team, in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joshua Vagnoman is a talented German professional football player who was born on 11 December 2000, in Hamburg, Germany. He currently plays as a right-back. He has been called up for Germany’s senior team qualifying matches of the 2024 UEFA European Championship in March 2023.

Joshua Vagnoman is an exciting young talent who has the potential to become one of the best right-backs in the world. His versatility, technical ability, and work ethic make him a valuable asset to any team. With his career still in its early stages, it will be interesting to see how Vagnoman develops in the coming years.

The net worth of Josha Vagnoman is estimated to be £4 million as of 2023. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Josha Vagnoman Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Hamburg, Germany Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth €4.6M Age 22 Birthday 11 December 2000 Nationality German Position Defender Senior Clubs Hamburger SV, Hamburger SV2, VfB Stuttgart Achievements 1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Josha Vagnoman Net Worth and Salary

Josha Vagnoman is a young player born in Hamburg, Germany and has made his way up in footballing which has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £4 million as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €3.3m by Transfermarket. Josha Vagnomanhas 4 years and €3,760,000 gross remaining on his contract with Stuttgart, expiring on June 30, 2026. Josha Vagnoman, who is 22 years old, earns a Gross Salary of €18,077 per week.

Josha Vagnoman Club Career

Vagnoman began his youth career at Hamburger SV, where he quickly made a name for himself as a promising player. His impressive performances at the youth level earned him a call-up to the senior team in 2018, making his debut in a DFB-Pokal match against TuS Erndtebrück.

Although he didn’t feature much in his debut season, Vagnoman’s potential was evident, and he was named one of the ten best young players in the world by the Guardian in 2019. The following season, he became a regular starter for Hamburger SV and played a crucial role in the club’s push for promotion to the Bundesliga. He joined VfB Stuttgart on a four-year deal on 9 July 2022. He made his debut for the club against Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal and the match ended in a 1-0 victory.

Josha Vagnoman of Germany looks on during a training session of the German national team at DFB-Campus on March 21, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Josha Vangnoman International Career

Despite being just 22 years old, Vagnoman has already represented Germany at various youth levels. He was a member of the German squad that won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2017 and also played for the Under-19 and Under-20 teams.

Josha Vagnoman Family

Josha Vagnoman was born on 11 December 2002 in Hamburg, Germany, South Korea. His Father’s and Mother’s name is not known. Yet they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. Vagnoman was born and raised in Hamburg, the son of an Ivorian mother and a German father. Despite the financial status of his house, Josha never stopped dreaming big.

Josha Vagnoman is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Josha Vagnoman Girlfriend

He is currently single. He is not dating anyone. there is not much information about His past relationship and any previous engagement. He has not been seen posting pictures of any girl on social media, He is very focused on football and is always busy in the field practising.

Josha has not been seen posting any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his peak phase and will attract more sponsors in whatever company he is interested in.

Josha Vagnoman Cars & Tattoos

Josha Vagnoman has not been spotted driving around in any car in Germany. It’s still unknown the exact car the 22-year-old owns, but due to his success and financial position, it is obvious that he does have a good selection of cars. Unlike most footballers, Josha Vagnoman does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.

Josha Vagnoman of Hamburger SV celebrates after scoring their team’s fourth goal during the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and VfL Osnabrück. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

