Facundo Buonanotte 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Facundo Buonanotte is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Facundo Buonanotte is a professional soccer player from Argentina. He was born on 23 December 2004, in Pérez, Argentina. Buonanotte began his soccer career in the youth academy of Rosario Central, one of the most successful clubs in Argentina.

Buonanotte’s technical abilities and creative flair make him a valuable addition to any team. He has proven himself to be a talented and dedicated player who is capable of making a significant impact on the field. With his talent and determination, Buonanotte is sure to continue making a name for himself in the world of soccer. Let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.

Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth at American Express Community Stadium on February 04, 2023, in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Facundo Buonanotte Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Pérez, Argentina Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth NA Age 18 Birthday 23 December 2004 Nationality Argentine Position Attacking Midfielder Senior Clubs Rosario Central, Brighton & Hove Albion. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Facundo Buonanotte’s Net Worth and Salary

Facundo Buonanotte is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €9.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

Facundo Buonanotte Club Career

He started his career in the youth academy of Rosario Central and made his professional debut for the club in 2022. Buonanotte was quickly impressed with his skills on the field, showcasing his technical abilities and creative flair.

In May of 2022, Buonanotte scored the game-winning penalty in a Copa Argentina shootout win over Sol de Mayo and signed his first professional contract with Rosario Central the following day. He scored his first senior goal in a 1-0 win over Sarmiento in the Argentine Primera División in July of the same year.

(🌕) JUST IN: In addition to Alejandro Garnacho, the presence of Facundo Buonanotte and Nico Paz at the U20 World Cup is complicated due to their clubs not wanting to release them. Javier Mascherano will go to Europe in next days to speak with the clubs. @arielsenosiain 🚨🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/D0Q17YBQLE — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) April 21, 2023

In January of 2023, Buonanotte joined the academy of Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, where he has continued to impress with his skills on the field. He made his debut for Brighton in February of 2023, coming on as a substitute in a match against Bournemouth, and has since made his first start for the club.

Facundo Buonanotte International Career

Facundo Buonanotte has represented Argentina at the international level, starting with the national under-20 team. He was called up for the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament in France and the 2023 South American Championship. In March 2023, he received his first call-up for the Argentina senior squad for friendly matches against Panama and Curacao, making it a significant achievement for the 18-year-old. Buonanotte’s technical abilities and creative flair make him a valuable addition to the national team, and he has the potential to become a key player in the future.

Facundo Buonanotte Family

Facundo Buonanotte was born on 23 December 2004 in Pérez, Argentina. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Facundo Buonanotte is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Facundo Buonanotte’s Girlfriend

Facundo Buonanotte prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Facundo Buonanotte has been seen endorsing by Nike company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Facundo Buonanotte Cars and Tattoos

Facundo Buonanotte’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Facundo Buonanotte has not inked his skin yet.

Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

