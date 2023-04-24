Nico Schlotterbeck 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Nico Schlotterbeck is a German professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and for the German national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Nico Cedric Schlotterbeck is a talented German footballer who presently plays centre defender for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and for the German national team. Schlotterbeck, who was born in Karlsruhe on December 1st, 1999, began playing football as a youngster at KSC. Later, he joined SC Freiburg, where he progressed through the club’s junior programme before making his first-team first-team professional debut.
Nico is an exciting young talent who has already established himself as a reliable centre-back in the Bundesliga. His move to Borussia Dortmund has provided him with a platform to showcase his skills on a bigger stage, and many believe that he has the potential to become one of the best defenders in Europe.
Nico Schlotterbeck Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Waiblingen, Germany
|Father’s Name
|Marc Schlotterbeck
|Mother’s Name
|Susanne Schlotterbeck
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Net Worth
|£19.3 Million
|Age
|23
|Birthday
|1 December 1999
|Nationality
|German
|Position
|Center-back
|Senior Clubs
|SC Freiburg II, SC Freiburg, Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund.
|Achievements
|1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION
1X GERMAN UNDER-19 CUP WINNER
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Nico Schlotterbeck’s Net Worth and Salary
Nico Schlotterbeck is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £19.3 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £4.2 Million per year playing for Borussia Dortmund as a centre-back.
Nico Schlotterbeck Club Career
Schlotterbeck made his professional debut for SC Freiburg in March 2019, in a Bundesliga match against Hertha BSC. His great play for Freiburg quickly attracted the interest of other teams, and he was eventually recruited on loan by Union Berlin for the 2020–21 campaign. He participated in 31 league games during his first season with Union Berlin and helped the team finish in the middle of the Bundesliga standings.
Schlotterbeck successfully completed a loan at Union Berlin before returning to his original club Freiburg for the 2021–22 campaign. He made 33 appearances in all competitions during this season, with two goals and three assists. He was a significant part of Freiburg’s DFB-Pokal semifinal victory over RB Leipzig, which they lost on penalties.
Borussia Dortmund confirmed in May 2022 that Schlotterbeck had signed a five-year contract with them for a rumoured transfer cost of €25 million. He was hired to serve as Mats Hummels‘ long-term replacement because he will be retiring in a few years. Schlotterbeck was thrilled to be a part of one of the most illustrious clubs in Europe and one of the largest clubs in Germany. He expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with Marco Rose, the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund, and develop his abilities under his direction.
Nico Schlotterbeck International Career
Schlotterbeck received his first call-up to the Germany national team in May 2021 by Hansi Flick, for the FIFA World Cup qualifying. On March 27, 2022, he made his collegiate debut against Israel in a friendly game. Schlotterbeck has established himself as one of German football’s most promising young players thanks to his great ball distribution, powerful defensive abilities, and leadership qualities.
Nico Schlotterbeck Family
Nico Schlotterbeck was born on 1 December 1999 in Waiblingen, Germany. His father’s name is Marc Schlotterbeck and his mother’s name is Susanne Schlotterbeck struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has an older brother, Keven, who is a professional football player who played at Union Berlin in the 2019-2020 season. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Nico Schlotterbeck’s Girlfriend
The Center-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Nico Schlotterbeck Sponsors and Endorsements
Nico Schlotterbeck has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Nico Schlotterbeck Cars and Tattoos
Nico Schlotterbeck’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Nico Schlotterbeck has not inked his skin yet.
FAQs about Nico Schlotterbeck
|What is the net worth of Nico Schlotterbeck?
|The net worth of Nico Schlotterbeck is £19.3 million.
|How many clubs have Nico Schlotterbeck played for?
|Nico Schlotterbeck has played with four clubs at the senior level – SC Freiburg II, SC Freiburg, Union Berlin, and Borussia Dortmund.
|How old is Nico Schlotterbeck?
|He is 23 years old.
|Nationality of Nico Schlotterbeck?
|He is German.
|Has Nico Schlotterbeck ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.