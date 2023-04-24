Nico Schlotterbeck 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Nico Schlotterbeck is a German professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and for the German national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Nico Cedric Schlotterbeck is a talented German footballer who presently plays centre defender for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and for the German national team. Schlotterbeck, who was born in Karlsruhe on December 1st, 1999, began playing football as a youngster at KSC. Later, he joined SC Freiburg, where he progressed through the club’s junior programme before making his first-team first-team professional debut.

Nico is an exciting young talent who has already established himself as a reliable centre-back in the Bundesliga. His move to Borussia Dortmund has provided him with a platform to showcase his skills on a bigger stage, and many believe that he has the potential to become one of the best defenders in Europe.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Germany looks on during a training session of the German national team. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Waiblingen, Germany Father’s Name Marc Schlotterbeck Mother’s Name Susanne Schlotterbeck Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £19.3 Million Age 23 Birthday 1 December 1999 Nationality German Position Center-back Senior Clubs SC Freiburg II, SC Freiburg, Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund. Achievements 1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION

1X GERMAN UNDER-19 CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Nico Schlotterbeck’s Net Worth and Salary

Nico Schlotterbeck is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £19.3 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €40.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £4.2 Million per year playing for Borussia Dortmund as a centre-back.

Nico Schlotterbeck Club Career

Schlotterbeck made his professional debut for SC Freiburg in March 2019, in a Bundesliga match against Hertha BSC. His great play for Freiburg quickly attracted the interest of other teams, and he was eventually recruited on loan by Union Berlin for the 2020–21 campaign. He participated in 31 league games during his first season with Union Berlin and helped the team finish in the middle of the Bundesliga standings.

Schlotterbeck successfully completed a loan at Union Berlin before returning to his original club Freiburg for the 2021–22 campaign. He made 33 appearances in all competitions during this season, with two goals and three assists. He was a significant part of Freiburg’s DFB-Pokal semifinal victory over RB Leipzig, which they lost on penalties.

✅ Niklas Süle et Nico Schlotterbeck ont participé à l’entraînement final pour la rencontre de ce week-end contre l’Eintracht Frankfurt ! Hans-Joachim Watze a également rendu visite à l’équipe durant 45 minutes.



🗞@RNBVB #bvb #BVBSGE #Bundesliga #dortmund #dortmundvseintracht… pic.twitter.com/QlESgK8oTL — Dortmund France (@FranceBvb) April 21, 2023

Borussia Dortmund confirmed in May 2022 that Schlotterbeck had signed a five-year contract with them for a rumoured transfer cost of €25 million. He was hired to serve as Mats Hummels‘ long-term replacement because he will be retiring in a few years. Schlotterbeck was thrilled to be a part of one of the most illustrious clubs in Europe and one of the largest clubs in Germany. He expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with Marco Rose, the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund, and develop his abilities under his direction.

Nico Schlotterbeck International Career

Schlotterbeck received his first call-up to the Germany national team in May 2021 by Hansi Flick, for the FIFA World Cup qualifying. On March 27, 2022, he made his collegiate debut against Israel in a friendly game. Schlotterbeck has established himself as one of German football’s most promising young players thanks to his great ball distribution, powerful defensive abilities, and leadership qualities.

Nico Schlotterbeck Family

Nico Schlotterbeck was born on 1 December 1999 in Waiblingen, Germany. His father’s name is Marc Schlotterbeck and his mother’s name is Susanne Schlotterbeck struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has an older brother, Keven, who is a professional football player who played at Union Berlin in the 2019-2020 season. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

The net worth of Nico Schlotterbeck is estimated to be £19.3 million as of 2023. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck’s Girlfriend

The Center-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Nico Schlotterbeck has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Nico Schlotterbeck Cars and Tattoos

Nico Schlotterbeck’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Nico Schlotterbeck has not inked his skin yet.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

