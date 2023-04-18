Kenneth Taylor 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Kenneth Taylor is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Eredivisie club Ajax and for the Netherlands national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Ken Taylor, also known as Kenneth Taylor, is a professional football player who has distinguished himself in the sport via his abilities, aptitude, and commitment. Taylor has made a name for himself as one of the sport’s most promising young players.

He was included in the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying matches of the Netherlands in March 2023. Taylor is positioned to rise to prominence in the football community and have a huge impact on the game as his career develops. As he advances in his career, football fans and enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate his upcoming performances.

Kenneth Taylor of AFC Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse and Ajax Amsterdam. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Kenneth Taylor Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Alkmaar, Netherlands Father’s Name Charlotte Huff Taylor Mother’s Name Joe K. Taylor Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £2.5 Million Age 20 Birthday 16 May 2002 Nationality Dutch Position Defensive Midfielder Senior Clubs Jong Ajax, Ajax Achievements 2X DUTCH CHAMPION

1X DUTCH CUP WINNER

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U19 YOUTH CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Kenneth Taylor’s Net Worth and Salary

Kenneth Taylor is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £2.5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €14.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £1.14 Million per year playing for Ajax as a defensive midfielder.

Kenneth Taylor Club Career

Taylor’s football career began when he entered the famed youth programme of AFC Ajax, one of the most elite football teams in the world when he was just a small child. Taylor’s acceptance into Ajax’s academy, which is renowned for producing world-class footballers thanks to its outstanding player development program, speaks volumes about his talent and potential.

In October 2018, Taylor joined Jong Ajax in the Eredivisie as a substitute and made his professional debut. He later made his Eredivisie debut for AFC Ajax in December 2020 and, after being substituted in, scored his first league goal in February 2022.

The net worth of Kenneth Taylor is estimated to be £2.5 million as of 2023. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor advanced fast through the Ajax youth system’s ranks thanks to his strong performances and technical skills, finally making it to the senior team. He primarily plays in the middle of the field and is renowned for his superb ball control, pinpoint passing, and field awareness. Taylor’s adaptability and agility allow him to play in a variety of midfield roles, such as an offensive or defensive midfielder.

Kenneth Taylor International Career

Taylor’s talent has been acknowledged, and he has played for the Netherlands at many young levels, including the U-15, U-16, and U-17 national teams. He has played a key role in the Dutch youth teams, showcasing his potential for a future national team position. In September 2022, Taylor made his senior squad debut for the Netherlands against Poland in a UEFA Nations League encounter.

Kenneth Taylor Family

Kenneth Taylor was born on 16 May 2002 in Alkmaar, Netherlands. His parents Joe K. Taylor and Charlotte Huff Taylor struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His family speaks the Dutch language. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Kenneth Taylor of AFC Ajax controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off leg two matches against 1. FC Union Berlin. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Kenneth Taylor’s Girlfriend

The Defensive Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Kenneth Taylor has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Kenneth Taylor is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @kennethtaylor_ Instagram)

Kenneth Taylor Cars and Tattoos

Kenneth Taylor’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Thiago Almada has not inked his skin yet.

