Thiago Almada 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Young Argentine player Thiago Almada has drawn notice for his outstanding talent and potential as a future footballing superstar. Almada is an Argentinean football player who was born on April 26, 2001, in Buenos Aires. Through his on-field accomplishments, Almada has already established a name for himself in the sport.

He was a part of the Argentina national football team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Almada has already achieved a lot in his football career and has the potential for an even brighter future. His talent, skills, and dedication to the sport have earned him widespread recognition as one of the most promising young talents in Argentine football and beyond.

Thiago Almada attends a training session at Qatar University in Doha, on December 6, 2022 during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

Thiago Almada Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Ciudadela, Argentina Father’s Name Diego Almada Mother’s Name Uma Almada Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £2.3 Million Age 21 Birthday 26 April 2001 Nationality Argentine Position Attacking midfielder, winger Senior Clubs Vélez Sarsfield, Atlanta United Achievements NA Girlfriend Alanis Ponza Children NA Social Media Instagram

Thiago Almada’s Net Worth and Salary

Thiago Almada is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £2.3 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €17.5m.

Thiago Almada Club Career

At the age of four, Thiago Almada started playing for Santa Clara, the team that Carlos Tevez also belonged to. At the age of five, he joined Vélez Sarsfield, and at the age of 16, he made his professional debut. Under manager Gabriel Heinze, he began his career as a flank attacker but eventually switched to the midfield position under Mauricio Pellegrino.

Almada was transferred for a league-record $16 million by Atlanta United in December 2021. In February 2022, he made his Atlanta debut, although a racially offensive gesture he made in a prior game caused controversy. Almada received MLS Player of the Week honours after scoring his first MLS goal in March 2022. He received the MLS Player of the Year award in 2023 after scoring twice in the season’s opening match.

The net worth of Thiago Almada is estimated to be £2.3 million as of 2023. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Thiago Almada International Career

In September 2022, Almada, who had previously represented Argentina’s under-20 and under-23 teams, made his senior national team debut. For the 2022 World Cup, he was later called up to replace the injured Joaqun Correa, making him the first active MLS player to win the competition with Argentina.

As a substitute in Argentina’s last group stage match against Poland, Almada made his World Cup debut. He became the first player from the MLS to do so when he scored his first goal for Argentina against Panama in a friendly in March 2023.

Thiago Almada Family

Thiago Almada was born on 26 April 2001 in Ciudadela, Argentina. His father Diego Almada and his mother Uma Almada. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has two brothers and an elder sister. He loves taking his sister to the stadium to watch matches. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Thiago Almada of Argentina in action during a training session at Julio H. Grondona Training Camp on March 22, 2023 in Ezeiza, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Thiago Almada’s Girlfriend

The Attacking midfielder has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Alanis Ponza. He opens up about his relationship publicly on his Instagram through a post. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.

Thiago Almada has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Thiago Almada is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @thiago_almada23 Instagram)

Thiago Almada Cars and Tattoos

Thiago Almada has a Tesla car and also people saw him driving Tesla in the street of Ciudadela, Argentina. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Thiago Almada has inked the skin on his left and right forearm, right shoulder, and some passage on his right calf.

