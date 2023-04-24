Mats Wieffer 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mats Wieffer is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Eredivisie club Feyenoord and for the Dutch national team a d in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Mats Wieffer, born on 16 November 1999, is a young and talented Dutch professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a midfielder in the Eredivisie, playing for Feyenoord, one of the most successful football clubs in the Netherlands. Wieffer has also represented the Netherlands national team, showcasing his skills on the international stage.

At just 23 years old, Mats Wieffer is considered a rising talent in Dutch football. He is known for his technical skills, vision, and versatility as a midfielder, and has already made a significant impact at both club and international levels.

Mats Wieffer celebrates the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League first leg quarter-final football match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and AS Roma at Feyenoord Stadion. (Photo by PIETER STAM DE JONGE/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Mats Wieffer Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Borne, Netherlands Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth NA Age 23 Birthday 16 November 1999 Nationality Dutch Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Jong FC Twente, FC Twente, Excelsior, Feyenoord. Achievements 1X DUTCH SECOND-TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Mats Wieffer’s Net Worth and Salary

Mats Wieffer is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €7.00m by Transfermarkt.

Mats Wieffer Club Career

Wieffer’s club career started at a young age, as he joined FC Twente’s academy at the age of 10 after playing youth football for RKSV NEO. He made his professional debut for Twente in October 2018, playing in a KNVB Beker win over VV Noordwijk. He then made his league debut in March 2019 in a 2-0 win over TOP Oss.

In June 2020, Wieffer made a move to Excelsior on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the club. During his time at Excelsior, he continued to impress with his performances on the pitch, showcasing his technical skills, vision, and versatility as a midfielder. His performances caught the attention of other clubs, and in June 2022, Wieffer joined Feyenoord, one of the most successful football clubs in the Netherlands, signing a four-year contract.

🔴⚪️ Feyenoord go 1-0 up vs AS Roma, goal from Mats Wieffer! pic.twitter.com/FnSXqk2eWC — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 13, 2023

Since joining Feyenoord, Wieffer has continued to develop and make an impact on the pitch. On 13 January 2023, he scored his first goal for the club and provided an assist in a 3-1 cup win over PEC Zwolle. He also scored his first goal in a European club competition on 13 April 2023, netting the only goal in a 1-0 win over A.S. Roma in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Mats Wieffer International Career

Wieffer has also represented the Netherlands at the international level. He received his first call-up to the Netherlands senior national team in March 2023 for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against France and Gibraltar. He made his debut as a starter in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar on 27 March, showcasing his talent and potential on the international stage.

Mats Wieffer Family

Mats Wieffer was born on 16 November 1999 in Borne, Netherlands. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Mats Wieffer is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Mats Wieffer’s Girlfriend

The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Mats Wieffer has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Mats Wieffer Cars and Tattoos

Mats Wieffer’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Mats Wieffer has not inked his skin yet.

Mats Wieffer of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg match between Feyenoord and AS Roma (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

