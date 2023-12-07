Samuel Edozie 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Samuel Edozie is an English professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Southampton and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Samuel Ikechukwu Edozie is a dynamic English professional footballer renowned for his prowess as a winger. Edozie, a native of Lewisham, South London, began his career in the beautiful game in Millwall’s youth program before making a big transfer to Manchester City in July 2019.

A promising career began with his great debut for Manchester City in the FA Community Shield in 2021. Multicultural Edozie has adapted to Southampton of the EFL Championship with ease, displaying his talent and most recently scoring his first goal as a professional in a memorable performance.

Samuel Edozie of Southampton reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and Birmingham City. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Samuel Edozie Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Lewisham, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £1.5 Million Age 20 Birthday 28 January 2003 Nationality English Position Winger Senior Clubs Manchester City, Southampton Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

2X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION

2X ENGLISH YOUTH LEAGUE WINNER (U18) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Samuel Edozie’s Net Worth and Salary

The 20-year-old English star Samuel Edozie earns £16,000 a week (£832,000 a year) as a productive AM RL for Southampton. Edozie is a key member of the team, and his commitment, which runs until June 30, 2027, highlights his growing net worth of £1,555,840. With a market worth of an astounding €8.00 million, he is a significant asset in the ever-changing football world, indicating both his current effect and future potential.

Samuel Edozie’s Club Career

Edozie, a South London native from Lewisham, began his football career in Millwall’s youth system and showed promise right away. In July of 2019, he made a major move to the Premier League champions, Manchester City, in a reputed seven-figure deal. This was a big turning point in his career.

Edozie’s rise continued as he made a lasting impression during the 2021–22 preseason, which culminated in his August 7, 2021, debut for Manchester City in the 2021 FA Community Shield. His inclusion in the starting lineup demonstrated that his quality was acknowledged on the biggest platform in English football.

On September 1, 2022, Edozie signed a five-year contract with Southampton, an EFL Championship team, in a calculated move that also included the transfer of Juan Larios, a full-back for Manchester City. Edozie’s move to Southampton signaled the start of a new chapter in his career. On September 3, 2022, he made his club and Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the road, losing tough 1-0. Despite the outcome, Edozie persisted in making an impression, reaching a significant milestone on August 26, 2023, when he scored his first goal as a professional in a 2–1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Samuel Edozie International Career

Edozie’s international journey is equally noteworthy. He represents England in youth international competitions. On September 2, 2021, at St. George’s Park, he made his debut for the England U19s in a 2-0 victory over the Italy U19s. This was the beginning of his international career. Edozie’s status as a rising star with a bright future in both domestic and international football is cemented by subsequent accomplishments, such as his goal-scoring debut for the England U20s against Chile at the Pinatar Arena on September 21, 2022, and his inclusion in the England squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023.

Samuel Edozie Family

Samuel Edozie was born in Lewisham, England, on January 28, 2003. He doesn’t disclose any information about his parents or siblings. By making this thoughtful decision, the 20-year-old football player is able to keep his personal life private and concentrate on his developing career, all the while negotiating the complexities of the football world with tact and professionalism.

Samuel Edozie of Southampton is rumoured to be single. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Samuel Edozie’s Girlfriend

Samuel’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.

Samuel Edozie has partnered with Nike, presenting their products on the pitch with an elegant blend of performance and flair. The football player shares the brand’s presence on his social media platforms, demonstrating a true synergy between his personal preferences and sports pursuits. He is an avid user of Nike products during playtime.

Samuel Edozie Cars and Tattoos

The young football player Samuel Edozie has tattoos on his chest, displaying body art and giving his off-field image a unique touch. Edozie’s creative choice of body art suggests the uniqueness that goes beyond the field, adding to the unique attractiveness of the young athlete’s public image, even though specifics about his car are yet unknown.

Samuel Edozie has a net worth of £1.5 Million. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Read More:

FAQs about Samuel Edozie