Josh Feeney 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Josh Feeney is an English professional footballer who plays as a defender for the Premier League club Aston Villa and in this blog, we will get to know about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Raised in Lancashire, Josh Feeney began playing football at the age of five under the guidance of his father, Charlie Feeney, a football coach in Poulton. Joining Fleetwood Town at 12, Feeney later transferred to Aston Villa in July 2021.
He signed his first professional contract with Aston Villa in 2022 and made his first appearance in a Premier League matchday squad in August 2022. Feeney, an England youth international, captained the U-16s and earned his first cap with the U-18 team in September 2022. In July 2023, he extended his contract with Aston Villa.
Josh Feeney and Wiki
|Birth Place
|England
|Father’s Name
|Charlie Feeney
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|£265 K
|Age
|18
|Birthday
|6 May 2005
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Defender
|Senior Clubs
|Fleetwood Town, and Aston Villa
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|Emilly Sumner
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Josh Feeney’s Net Worth and Salary
English football player Josh Feeney, who is only eighteen years old, is well-known not only for his abilities as a central defender but also for his impressive financial situation. Feeney’s market value is estimated at €500K, reflecting the growing value of his promising career on the field, with a weekly wage of £5,100 and an annual salary of £265,200. His net worth is estimated to be £265,000.
Josh Feeney Career
Joshua Feeney is making a name for himself as a defender for Aston Villa right now. He learned the fundamentals of football from his father, Charlie Feeney, a well-liked football coach in Poulton while growing up in Lancashire. Feeney moved to Fleetwood Town when he was twelve years old and was noticed there. At fifteen, he was even named to the first-team bench.
Aston Villa signed Feeney in July 2021 for an undisclosed sum. In the summer of 2022, he signed his first professional contract with Aston Villa, demonstrating his commitment and growth. He made progress in the 2022–2023 season, training with the first team and being selected for the match day squad in August 2022, the Premier League’s opening week against Brentford. In July 2023, Aston Villa extended his contract after realising his potential.
When given the option to represent Scotland or England, Feeney chose the Three Lions, and he took over as captain of the England U-16s in 2021. He was selected for the England U-18 squad due to his dedication to excellence, and in September 2022 he received his first cap. Feeney’s trajectory suggests a bright future in football as he continues to develop at Aston Villa and in international competitions.
Josh Feeney Family
Josh Feeney was born in England on May 6, 2005, and his family history lends an air of mystery to his football career. His father, Charlie Feeney, has made a significant contribution to the football community as a coach in Poulton, Lancashire, even though details about his siblings are still unknown. Feeney keeps his mother and siblings private despite the public’s interest in his football career, which lets him concentrate on his developing career.
Josh Feeney’s Girlfriend
Josh Feeney enjoys happy times in private with his girlfriend Emilly Sumner, whose details are kept under wraps. Happy and content, the couple often posts about their experiences together on social media, giving fans a peek into the footballer’s life off the field. Feeney skillfully strikes a balance between her personal fulfilment and her career goals.
Josh Feeney Sponsors and Endorsements
Josh Feeney is a proud Nike partner who uses the company’s gear on the field to show his support for the brand. The football player regularly posts pictures of his Nike-sponsored equipment on social media, expressing gratitude for the company’s assistance in his athletic career.
Josh Feeney Cars and Tattoos
When it comes to body art, Josh Feeney keeps his canvas immaculate and free of tattoos, letting his football skills define who he is. Regarding his choice of vehicles, the athlete keeps his private life private and hidden from the public by keeping information about any vehicles he owns a secret.
