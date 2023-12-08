Anwar El Ghazi 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Anwar El Ghazi 2023 is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a winger for the French club Mainz 05 and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Anwar El Ghazi, born on May 3, 1995, is a Dutch professional footballer renowned for his versatility as a winger or forward. With a dynamic career spanning clubs like Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV, and Mainz 05, El Ghazi’s journey reflects resilience and adaptability.

From his early days in BVV Barendrecht’s youth ranks to representing the Netherlands internationally, El Ghazi has left an indelible mark, combining skill and goal-scoring prowess on the football stage.

Anwar El Ghazi of Mainz is challenged by Odilon Kossounou of Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Anwar El Ghazi Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Barendrecht, Netherlands Father’s Name Mohammed El Ghazi Mother’s Name Jamila El Ghazi Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £13.8 Million Age 28 Birthday 3 May 1995 Nationality Dutch Position Winger, Forward Senior Clubs Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, Everton, PSV and Mainz 05 Achievements 1X DUTCH CUP WINNER

1X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION Wife Melanie Gallardo Robles Children NA Social Media Instagram

Anwar El Ghazi’s Net Worth and Salary

The 28-year-old Dutch talent Anwar El Ghazi is paid £28,000 per week (£1,456,000 per year) to play as a dynamic AM RL for Mainz. El Ghazi, whose contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025, has an impressive net worth of £13,806,000, which highlights his significant contribution to the team. With a market value of an impressive €3.00 million, he is a valuable asset in the fast-paced world of football, both in terms of his present impact and his future potential.

Anwar El Ghazi Club Career

Anwar El Ghazi’s club career serves as evidence of his progression through some of the best football teams in Europe. He started in the BVV Barendrecht youth ranks and refined his skills in the Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam academies before enrolling in the Ajax Youth Academy in 2013.

El Ghazi’s stellar 2014 preseason campaign launched him into Ajax’s first team and signalled the start of an important chapter in his career. He demonstrated his scoring prowess while playing for Ajax, most notably by scoring in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona. He moved to Lille in the French Ligue 1 in 2017, where he made an even bigger impact by scoring important goals and dishing out vital assists. He won over fans with his devotion and heartfelt tributes, like revealing a shirt in memory of his former teammate Abdelhak Nouri.

El Ghazi’s next journey took him to Aston Villa, where he signed a permanent contract after initially joining on loan in 2018. His most memorable performance occurred in the 2019 EFL Championship Play-off final when he assisted Villa in their promotion to the Premier League with a vital goal. El Ghazi made major contributions and kept up his impressive play in the top flight, winning Villa’s Goal of the Season in 2020–21.

His loan stint at Bundesliga club Mainz 05 was preceded by loan spells at Everton and PSV Eindhoven, where his contract was terminated because of a social media post. El Ghazi’s club career is a testament to both his skill as a football player and his ability to bounce back from setbacks and changes in the fast-paced world of professional football.

Anwar El Ghazi International Career

Anwar El Ghazi, with dual citizenship, initially chose the Netherlands over Morocco based on advice from Cristiano Ronaldo. He made his debut for the Netherlands under-18 side in 2012. Despite representing the Oranje in Euro 2016 qualifiers, El Ghazi’s international career saw a revival in 2021 when he was called up for the provisional squad for UEFA Euro 2020.

Anwar El Ghazi has a net worth of £13.8 Million. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Anwar El Ghazi Family

Anwar El Ghazi, the son of Mohammed and Jamila El Ghazi, was born in Barendrecht, Netherlands, on May 3, 1995. He withholds information about his siblings. Even though his family’s background is well known, El Ghazi’s decision to protect their privacy has allowed him to balance his professional and personal lives.

Anwar El Ghazi’s wife – Melanie Gallardo Robles

Anwar El Ghazi creates a happy narrative on social media about his personal life, which he shares with his girlfriend Melanie Gallardo Robles. The pair foster a healthy balance between work and play, revealing a personal but colourful aspect of the football player’s off-field persona.

Even though Anwar El Ghazi’s sponsors and endorsements are still unknown, the prospect of undisclosed partnerships gives his off-field activities a fascinating new dimension. The potential endorsements that Anwar El Ghazi may have are unknown, which gives the young athlete the freedom to manage his career discreetly and keep his professional affiliations vague.

Anwar El Ghazi celebrates after scoring their side’s second goal. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Anwar El Ghazi Cars and Tattoos

The Dutch football player Anwar El Ghazi chooses a simple off-field look by forgoing tattoos. El Ghazi’s focus on the pitch rather than material belongings adds to the understated charm of his public persona, demonstrating a commitment to his craft and a minimalist approach, even though details about his car are still unknown.

