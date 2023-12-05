Ryan Fredericks is an English professional footballer who plays as a right-back for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Ryan Fredericks 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ryan Marlowe Fredericks, born on October 10, 1992, in Hammersmith, England, is a professional right-back currently playing for Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, wearing the number 2 jersey. Fredericks began his career with Tottenham Hotspur, with loan spells at Brentford, Millwall, and Middlesbrough.

He later played for Bristol City before joining Fulham in 2015. Fredericks moved to West Ham United in 2018, where he played until June 2022. He then joined AFC Bournemouth. Fredericks has also made a single appearance for the England U19 team in 2011. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Ryan Fredericks left West Ham United in 2022 as a free agent and joined AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

The thirty-year-old English football player Ryan Fredericks was born in England. He earns £33,000 a week (£1,716,000 a year) playing for Bournemouth. Fredericks has a net worth of £11,809,200, and his contract expires on June 30, 2024. Because of his skill set and performances on the pitch, he is presently valued at €1.50 million in the competitive world of football.

Ryan Marlowe Fredericks started his club career with Tottenham Hotspur, joining their academy in July 2009. In July 2010, after rising through the ranks, he inked a professional deal. Fredericks demonstrated his versatility as a right-back during loan stints at Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Brentford.

He moved to Bristol City in 2015, however in August of the same year, he signed a three-year contract to join Fulham. Fredericks had a big impact despite having ailments, receiving recognition for his efforts at right-back and right-midfield. During the 2017–18 season, his performances were essential in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League.

Fredericks signed a four-year contract with West Ham United on June 5, 2018, after securing a free transfer. On August 12, 2018, he made his debut in a 4-0 loss to Liverpool. A few days later, in the EFL Cup, he scored a memorable goal to lead his team to an 8-0 victory over Macclesfield Town.

Fredericks made football history in February 2021 when he replaced a player who had sustained a concussion during an FA Cup match against Manchester United. Fredericks made three goals and six assists in his 77 games for West Ham, but it was revealed in May 2022 that he would be departing the team after his contract expired in June 2022.

Fredericks signed a two-year contract with AFC Bournemouth on June 22, 2022, as a free agent. He made his Bournemouth debut in a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, entering as a substitute in the 69th minute. Fredericks has proven his adaptability, defensive strength, and goal-scoring ability from the right back position throughout his career.

Ryan Fredericks has a net worth £1.7 million. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Born on October 10, 1992, Ryan Fredericks is an Englishman from Hammersmith. Details about his parents, siblings, and relatives are kept confidential, despite the public focus on his football skills. The football maestro’s personal life remains mysterious, which helps him to remain private in the face of the sports world’s fervor and concentrate attention on his accomplishments on the pitch.

Ryan Fredericks is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media are aware of this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about his personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritize his responsibilities on the field at this time in favor of his career as a young, bright athlete.

There is yet no information available regarding Ryan Fredericks’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Ryan Fredericks was a key player for the Hammers during his time with them. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The left hand of Bournemouth football sensation Ryan Fredericks is covered with tattoos that showcase his style off the pitch. Fans are intrigued by the meaning and backstories of Fredericks’ tattoos, which lend a unique touch to his appearance even though the specifics of his car are still unknown.

