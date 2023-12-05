Pierre Ekwah 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pierre Ekwah is a French professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the EFL Championship club Sunderland and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah Elimby, born on January 15, 2002, is a French midfielder currently making his mark in the EFL Championship with Sunderland. Hailing from Massy, France, Ekwah’s football journey includes spells with Nantes and Chelsea’s academy.

Standing at an imposing 1.89 meters, he brings power and versatility to the pitch, showcasing his skills as a box-to-box midfielder. Ekwah’s move to Sunderland in January 2023 reflects his ambition to contribute significantly to the club’s midfield dynamics after a stint with West Ham United.

Pierre Ekwah made his EFL Championship debut in 2023. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pierre Ekwah Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Massy, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £681 K Age 21 Birthday 15 January 2002 Nationality French Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Sunderland Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Pierre Ekwah’s Net Worth and Salary

As a fearsome DM for Sunderland, 21-year-old Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah Elimby gets a weekly wage of £4,800 (£249,600 annually). Ekwah Elimby’s contract is set to expire on June 30, 2027, and his net worth of £681,200 underscores his significant contribution to the squad. With a market value of an impressive €500,000, he is a significant asset in the ever-changing world of football, representing both his current effect and potential.

Pierre Ekwah Club Career

Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah Elimby’s club career began with amateur sides like RC Arpajonnais, Bretigny FCS, and CFF Paris, coupled with two years in the renowned INF Clairefontaine academy. He first signed with Nantes in 2017 before making the crucial transfer to Chelsea’s academy in England. During his three years at Chelsea, he trained with the first team and made appearances in the UEFA Youth League.

He trailed with West Ham United and Portsmouth in 2021 as he considered possible transfers. For the latter, he scored a spectacular goal against Arsenal in the Premier League 2. West Ham United signed him to a three-year contract in June 2021.

After struggling to secure a place in West Ham’s first team, Ekwah made a significant move to EFL Championship club Sunderland in January 2023. Initially linked with a loan move, he instead joined Sunderland on a permanent transfer, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. Ekwah’s journey showcases his determination to make an impact on the professional stage, with Sunderland providing a new platform for the talented midfielder to flourish in the EFL Championship.

Pierre Ekwah International Career

Pierre-Emmanuel Ekwah Elimby, a Cameroonian and Ghanaian by nationality, has competed for France at several youth international championships. His international travels complement his exciting career, showcasing his abilities over the world. Ekwah’s dedication to his club and nation highlights his varied and bright football career.

Pierre Ekwah Family

Pierre Ekwah, who was born in Massy, France on January 15, 2002, withholds information about his parents. He is the cousin of football players Paul-Georges Ntep, Ludéric, Romaric, and Emeric Etonde, among others, which leads to some interesting family ties. In addition, he is related to rugby player Charles-Edouard Ekwah Elimby as his brother. Ekwah’s involvement in rugby and football highlights his family’s varied sporting heritage and adds to the story of his own emerging career.

Pierre Ekwah has a net worth of £681 K. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Pierre Ekwah’s Girlsfriend

Pierre Ekwah is still concentrating on his football profession as of right now, and there is no information about her current whereabouts. Even while the football player may have certain parts of his personal life that are kept under wraps, his commitment to his career comes first, which gives his relationships off the field an air of mystery.

Although information regarding Pierre Ekwah’s sponsors and endorsements is still scarce, the prospect of clandestine partnerships gives the football player’s off-field endeavours a fascinating dimension. The lack of transparency surrounding Ekwah’s possible endorsements, if any, allows the young athlete to proceed cautiously in his career and preserve an aura of mystery surrounding his professional affiliations.

Pierre Ekwah Cars and Tattoos

The gifted football player Pierre Ekwah chooses to embrace simplicity in his off-field style by forgoing tattoos. Ekwah’s focus on the pitch rather than personal belongings adds to the quiet elegance of his public character, demonstrating a dedication to his art and a minimalistic approach, even though details about his car are unknown.

