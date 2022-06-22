Linda Raff – Papu Gomez Wife, her Family and more 

Linda Raff is famous for being the wife of Argentine forward Alejandro Papu Gomez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Linda Raff is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is also a mother of two children. The Argentinian beauty is on track to becoming a successful businessman over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Alejandro “Papu” Gomez makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.

Papu Gomez has become a star figure in Argentina after helping his nation end the 28-year trophy drought by winning Copa America 2020. The Argentinian moved to Seville from Atalanta in 2021 and it has been a crucial move for his career. He would be hoping to retain his form in the upcoming World Cup 2022.

Linda Raff Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency Seville Partner Papu Gomez Job Businesswoman, Instagram star and former architect Instagram @linda.raff Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Linda Raff Childhood and Family

Linda’s date of birth is currently unknown. Even though we don’t know the name of her parents, our information suggests that her parents ensured a comfortable childhood. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own.

Linda was born in Argentina. (Credit: oasport.it)

Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about Linda’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Papu Gomez.

Linda Raff Education

Linda completed her education in Argentina. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

Linda Raff career

Linda was passionate about building businesses. She decided to give her passion a pathway and built an NFT business named SHIRTUM. Her husband also helped her in every way possible. Her company creates, markets and sells sport-person-based NFTs.

Linda’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights. The Argentinian beauty also owns a Perform Sport Medical Centre and a restaurant in Argentina. Linda is also an Instagram star.

Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.

Linda is a successful entrepreneur. (Credit: Instagram)

Linda Raff Net Worth

Linda hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her successful businesses. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Linda Raff and Papu Gomez relationship

Papu Gomez met his wife in 2011 while he was still playing for Atalanta. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Papu Gomez met his wife in 2011. (Credit: Instagram)

Linda had high faith in her husband’s career and helped him make crucial decisions. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo has maintained a healthy relationship. We currently don’t know when they tied the knot.

Linda Raff and Papu Gomez Children

The couple has welcomed two children – both sons. They were overwhelmed at first, but the duo has managed the responsibility of parenthood wonderfully.

Papu Gomez with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Linda Raff Social media

Linda has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests that the Argentinian beauty loves spending time on beaches.

FAQs about Linda Raff

When did Linda Raff and Alejandro Papu Gomez get married? We currently don’t know when they got married. What is Linda Raff doing now? She is a businesswoman and an Instagram star. How old is Linda Raff? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Linda Raff? She is Argentinian. What is Linda Raff’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.