Cami Homs – Rodrigo de Paul Wife, her Family and more 

Cami Homs is famous for being the wife of Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Cami Homs is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Atletico Madrid star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful influencer and a caring mother.

We have gathered several interesting facts about her, so stay with us until the end of this article. Since making his move from Udinese Calcio to Atletico Madrid, Rodrigo de Paul has become a crucial asset for Diego Simeone.

The Argentinian player’s style of play suits the manager’s tactics and it could prove to be a successful duo in future. What is even more incredible is that De Paul has become a star for his national team, helping them win the Copa America in 2021.

Cami Homs Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency Madrid, Spain Partner Rodrigo de Paul Job Influencer Instagram @camihoms Height 5 ft 7 inch Weight 61 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Cami Homs Childhood and Family

Cami was born in Argentina, making her nationality Argentinian. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.

Cami was born in Argentina. (Credit: Instagram)

As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.

We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Rodrigo de Paul.

Cami Homs Education

Cami studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built an online presence by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is self-taught or learned it in college.

Cami Homs career

Cami is a social media influencer. Having an incredibly beautiful face and an alluring figure, she creates an attractive status that the fans love to see. She has been sharing snaps from her luxurious lifestyle and day-to-day journeys to keep her fans posted. Sometimes she shares images of her child and husband.

Cami is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Cami is a caring mother. The duo has welcomed their first child recently. So, the Argentinian beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Cami is also the biggest supporter of De Paul. She often visits Wanda Metropolitano to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Cami cheers up the Argentinian midfielder’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Cami Homs Net Worth

Cami’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a luxurious life with her family; thus, we believe she earns a lot.

Cami Homs and Rodrigo de Paul Relationship

The duo met when De Pual was in the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Cami kept faith in her partner and supported him massively. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond.

Rodrigo de Paul with his wife. (Credit: Instagram)

They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Cami followed her partner to Italy and Spain. Even though Rodrigo de Paul is married to Cami, the duo has maintained secrecy regarding their marriage and only a few family members and friends were invited.

Cami Homs and Rodrigo de Paul Children

The duo has two beautiful children. Their first daughter, Franbceska was born in 2020. After becoming pregnant for the second time, Cami gave birth to her second child, a beautiful son in 2020.

Rodrigo de Paul with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Cami Homs Social media

Cami has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with De Paul came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is filled with alluring images of herself. She also posts pictures of her beautiful children and husband regularly. The content she shares suggests that she loves to share her day-to-day activities with her fans.

FAQs about Cami Homs

When did Cami Homs and Rodrigo de Paul get married? They got married in a private wedding ceremony. What is Cami Homs doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Cami Homs? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Cami Homs? She is Argentinian. What is Cami Homs’ net worth? Her net worth is unknown.