Nicole McPherson – Chicharito Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Nicole McPherson is an Ecuadorian model and she is famous for being the girlfriend of Mexican star Chicharito Javier Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nicole has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned model. Well, Nicole and Chicharito were first seen together on a yacht in Miami. You can say fate brought them together. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship.

Javier Hernandez A.K.A Chicharito has played for some of the top-most clubs in the world including Manchester United, Real Madrid and West Ham. His time with the Red Devils earned him massive fame. Currently, the Mexican is playing with MLS side LA Galaxy. Even though he seems to be in the last phase of his career, his love life has got a fresh start. Let’s find out more about the new girlfriend of Chicharito.

Nicole McPherson Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Ecuador Nationality Ecuadorian Residency America Partner Chicharito Job Model Instagram @nicolemcphersn Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Nicole McPherson Childhood and Family

Nicole was born in Ecuador to a very wealthy family. Her grandfather, Gloria Gallardo, is the president of the Company of Tourism, Civic Promotion, and International Relations of Guayaquil. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation and we are unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information.

Nicole McPherson Education

Nicole went to a local high in Ecuador. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After completing graduation, she moved to America to pursue a dream of modelling.

Nicole McPherson career

Nicole started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. After reaching America she worked very hard in order to get good modelling gigs. Eventually, she earned quite a fame due to her incredible work. When the big companies started to take notice of her, she became unstoppable and currently remains one of the top models.

Nicole is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole McPherson Net Worth

Nicole has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Nicole McPherson and Chicharito relationship

Chicharito was pictured with Nicole in December 2021 in Miami. It is worth mentioning that he announced his breakup with his wife, Sara Kohan, the mother of his two children, and went through a legal process a few months earlier meeting with his current girlfriend.

The Mexican forward even stated that he couldn’t be a good father and a good husband. But his life seems to have taken a crucial turn after meeting with Nicole as the duo has become love birds. They announced their bond in 2022 by posting pictures on Instagram. It is unknown whether the duo has any plans for marriage, but they seem to be a happy couple and their bond is pretty solid.

Chicharito with his girlfriend Nicole McPherson. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole McPherson and Chicharito Children

The duo doesn’t have any children together. However, both of them have children from their past relationships. Chicharito has two children from his previous wife, Sara Kohan and Nicole has a son.

Chicharito with his children. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole McPherson Social media

Nicole is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and daughter. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Nicole McPherson

When did Nicole McPherson and Chicharito get married? They are yet to get married. What is Nicole McPherson doing now? She is a professional model. How old is Nicole McPherson? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Nicole McPherson? She is Ecuadorian. What is Nicole McPherson’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.