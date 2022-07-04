Carmen Mora – Pablo Sarabia Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Carmen Mora is famous for being the girlfriend of PSG and Spanish winger Pablo Sarabia. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carmen Mora is the gorgeous Spanish beauty who is set to become the wife of PSG star Pablo Sarabia. Despite leading a luxurious life, Carmen has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Spanish beauty including her family, education and career information. Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Sarabia has been doing admirably on the field.

Sarabia was one of Sevilla’s top players before joining PSG. In the 2019–20 season, the Spanish international assisted his team in winning Ligue 1 and making it to the Champions League final.

Carmen Mora Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 10, 1992 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Paris, France Partner Pablo Sarabia Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 57 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Carmen Mora Childhood and Family

Carmen was born on March 10, 1992, in Spain. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.

Carmen was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe the Spanish beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.

Carmen Mora Education

Carmen completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Sarabia at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.

Carmen Mora career

Carmen’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Carmen has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Spanish beauty has been with Sarabia from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Spanish winger overcome barriers in professional life.

Pablo Sarabia and Carmen Mora in Paris, France. (Credit: Instagram)

Carmen Mora Net Worth

Carmen’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Spanish beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.

Carmen’s boyfriend Sarabia accumulates €7 Million per year through his contract with PSG, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. The Spanish star has a net worth of €49 Million.

Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia relationship

Pablo Sarabia met his girlfriend in 2019. Even though they were strangers at first, it didn’t take them long to understand the attraction between them. The Spanish winger already was a part of the Sevilla first team at that time.

Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Carmen. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Even though they want to spend the rest of their lives together, they are showing no rush to get married.

Pablo Sarabia met his girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: Oh My Football)

Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Pablo Sarabia and his girlfriend with their dog. (Credit: Instagram)

Carmen Mora Social media

Carmen doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. We couldn’t find any account of her on major social media platforms.

FAQs about Carmen Mora

When did Carmen Mora and Pablo Sarabia get married? They are yet to get married. What is Carmen Mora doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Carmen Mora? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Carmen Mora? She is Spanish. What is Carmen Mora’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.