Ellis Jenkins – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Ellis Jenkins is a Welsh professional rugby union player. Here is everything you need to know about Ellis Jenkins, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Ellis Jenkins Facts

Birth Place Church Village, Wales Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 29 April 1993



School Bryn Celynnog Comprehensive School

Nationality Welsh Girlfriend Sophie Evans Children Not yet Social Media Instagram

Ellis Jenkins Career

Ellis is a Welsh rugby union player who plays as a flanker. He currently plays for the Cardiff Rugby and for the Wales National team. He made his debut for Cardiff in 2011. He previously played for their academy team and Cardiff RFC. He has been a regular member of the first-choice team since 2014. He won the 2017-18 European Rugby Challenge Cup by beating Gloucester.

Ellis Jenkins is a Welsh Rugby union flanker (Engage Sport)

Jenkins was a Wales u-20 international, captaining the side at the 2012 and 2013 Junior World Cup, where Wales finished as runners-up. In addition, Jenkins captained a team consisting of several future Wales senior internationals. In the 2012 championship, he captained the side which became the first side from any country to defeat New Zealand at that level.

He had to wait a long time to make his senior Wales appearance, mainly due to competition. Finally, He made his debut at 23 on the 2016 tour of New Zealand, coming off the bench in all three tests. He would captain Wales for the first time against South Africa in Washington D.C.

Ellis Jenkins is a former Wales captain (Planet Rugby)

Jenkins suffered from a torn AC, MCL and numerous damage to his left knee’s tendons. This left him in rehabilitation up until now.

Ellis Jenkins Family and Personal Life

Ellis was born on 29 April 1993 in Church Village, Wales. He stands at 6ft 1 in height and 15 st 10 lb. Not many details are known about his parents as they maintain a private life. He also has a sister.

There is not much information regarding his academic career. However, he also loves playing video games, golfing and swimming.

Ellis Jenkins Relationship and Girlfriend

Ellis is engaged to Welsh actress and singer Sophie Evans. They have been together since they were teenagers. They got engaged in 2021. The couple recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. This is what Jenkins wrote on his Instagram post.

Ellis Jenkins with his fiance Sophie Evans (Instagram)

“I’m drinking for 2 because she’s eating for 2. The heir to my throne is due December ’22,” Jenkins wrote. Mirroring her partner, Sophie wrote on her account: “He’s drinking for 2 because I’m eating for 2. Baby Jenk due December ’22.”

Sophie Gwen Evans is a Welsh singer and actress. She played Glinda in the West End production of Wicked and Dorothy in 2011. Evans has still managed to be a great support for her husband and is often seen cheering for him in the stands.

FAQs about Ellis Jenkins

What is Ellis Jenkins’ net worth? Ellis Jenkins has a net worth of approximately $2 million. How old is Ellis Jenkins? Ellis is 29 years old Which club did Ellis Jenkins make his debut in? Ellis made his debut for Cardiff Rugby Who is Ellis married to? Ellis Jenkins is engaged to Sophie Evans Does Ellis have any children? Not yet

