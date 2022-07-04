Jesica Sterling – David Ospina Wife, her Family and more

Jesica Sterling is famous for being the wife of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jesica Sterling is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is a mother of two. The Colombian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it.

However, having the love and support of an amazing person like David Ospina makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her. David Ospina spent a successful time at Arsenal winning the FA Cup two times and the Community Shield one time. But he was released by the Gunners in 2019.

The Colombian goalkeeper was involved with Napoli for the last few years and became one of their crucial members. It seems Ospina is at the crossroads of his career, but his family life is booming with happiness. So, let’s find out more about the wife of David Ospina.

Jesica Sterling Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 24, 1990 Place of Birth Colombia Nationality Colombian Residency Italy Partner David Ospina Job Businesswoman and Model Instagram @jesysterling Height 5 ft 6 in (1.67 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Jesica Sterling Childhood and Family

Jesica’s date of birth is May 24, 1990, and she was born in Columbia. Jesica’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own.

Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about Jesica’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of David Ospina.

Jesica was born in Columbia. (Credit: Instagram)

Jesica Sterling Education

Jesica completed her education at Columbia. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

Jesica Sterling career

The Colombian beauty is a very successful entrepreneur. Jessica Sterling runs a nail salon and spa on her own. When it comes to getting their nails done, many ladies choose to travel to Colombia’s Sterling Grace Nails y Spa. You can imagine how well-known the nail bar and spa are in Medellin given that it has a massive fan following on Instagram.

Jesica is also a model. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.

Jesica maintains a wonderful figure. (Credit: Instagram)

Jesica Sterling Net Worth

Jesica hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Jesica Sterling and David Ospina relationship

David Ospina met his wife in 2008 while he was still playing for Arsenal. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

David Ospina met his wife in 2008. (Credit: Instagram)

Jesica had high faith in her boyfriend’s career. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo supported each other. They eventually got married in 2012 in a lovely ceremony that was attended by all of their close friends and families.

Jesica Sterling and David Ospina Children

Jesica Sterling and David Ospina are parents of two kids. Dulce Maria Ospina Sterling, the couple’s daughter, was born to Jesica on March 10, 2008. Maximiliano Ospina Sterling, their fourth family member, joined them on January 26, 2015.

David Ospina with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Jesica Sterling Social media

Jesica has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests, the Colombian beauty loves spending time on beaches.

FAQs about Jesica Sterling

When did Jesica Sterling and David Ospina get married? They got married in 2012. What is Jesica Sterling doing now? She is a businesswoman and model. How old is Jesica Sterling? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Jesica Sterling? She is Colombian. What is Jesica Sterling’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.