Odsonne Édouard 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Odsonne Edouard is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for the English Premier League club Crystal Palace and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Odsonne Édouard, born on January 16, 1998, is a dynamic French forward currently showcasing his talents for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Rising from AF Bobigny to the Paris Saint-Germain Academy, Édouard’s prolific goal-scoring prowess earned him the nicknames “The Rocket” and “Magic Odsonne.”

His journey includes a loan spell at Toulouse and a memorable stint at Celtic, contributing significantly to their domestic treble. Now, Édouard embarks on a new chapter with Crystal Palace, making a memorable debut with a brace against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021.

Odsonne Edouard joined Crystal Palace in 2021. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Odsonne Édouard Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Kourou, French Guiana, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £16.7 Million Age 25 Birthday 16 January 1998 Nationality French Position Forward Senior Clubs Paris Saint-Germain B, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse, Celtic, and Crystal Palace. Achievements 3X TOP GOAL SCORER

1X PLAYER OF THE YEAR

4X SCOTTISH CHAMPION

3X SCOTTISH CUP WINNER

4X SCOTTISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Odsonne Édouard’s Net Worth and Salary

The 25-year-old French forward Odsonne Édouard, who plays as an AM, LC, and FC for Crystal Palace, earns £84,000 per week, or £4,368,000 a year. Édouard has a significant net worth of £16,775,200. His contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025, further highlighting his vital role in the organization. With a market value of an astounding €20.00 million, he is a significant asset in the ever-changing football scene, both in terms of his current effect and his future.

Odsonne Édouard Club Career

Odsonne Édouard has accomplished a great deal in the professional football league. Before capturing the attention of Paris Saint-Germain, where he excelled in the youth divisions, his career started with AF Bobigny. Édouard’s incredible 400 goals in 22 matches during his U17 campaign laid the stage for a bright future.

He played senior football in Ligue 1 during a season-long loan to Toulouse in 2016–17. However, his loan was terminated early due to a contentious incident involving an airsoft gun. His promise was evident despite the setback, and Celtic signed him for the 2017–18 season on loan. Edouard’s debut goal against Hamilton Aca demonstrated his significant influence at Celtic.

Édouard’s first goal against Hamilton Academical and his hat-trick against Motherwell demonstrated his enormous influence at Celtic. His crucial contribution to Celtic’s eighth straight league championship in 2018 demonstrated his capacity to function well under duress. After that, Édouard made a permanent move to Celtic and signed a record deal there.

His reputation as a prolific striker was cemented in the ensuing seasons, during which he was named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month and made a vital contribution to Celtic’s record “treble treble” in 2019. With 22 goals in the 2019–20 season, he finished as the top scorer, demonstrating the peak of his goal-scoring ability.

In 2021, Édouard ventured into the Premier League with Crystal Palace, making an immediate impact with a debut brace against Tottenham Hotspur. With a blend of skill, finesse, and a natural goal-scoring instinct, Odsonne Édouard continues to make waves on the football stage.

Odsonne Edouard has a net worth of £16.7 Million. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Odsonne Édouard International Career

The 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship became the pinnacle of Odsonne Édouard’s international career as his skill helped France win. He scored eight goals, including a game-winning hat-trick against Germany in the championship, to win the titles of Golden Player and Top Goalscorer. Édouard’s influence demonstrated his abilities on a global scale.

Odsonne Édouard Family

Odsonne Édouard was born in Kourou, French Guiana, on January 16, 1998. He keeps his family’s history hidden. Although the prolific striker’s birthplace is known, details regarding his parents and siblings are still unknown. This allows Édouard to deliberately keep his personal and professional lives apart while navigating the football world. The rising star’s off-field life is made more mysterious by this cautious attitude.

Odsonne Édouard’s Girlfriend

Odsonne is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media are aware of this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about his personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritize his responsibilities on the field at this time in favour of his career as a young, bright athlete.

Odsonne Édouard is rumoured to be single. (Credits: Instagram)

Odsonne Édouard Cars and Tattoos

The prolific striker Odsonne Édouard favours minimalism over body art and has no tattoos. The specifics of Édouard’s automobile are still unknown, but his emphasis on the field rather than material belongings enhances the modest allure of the football player’s public character by demonstrating a dedication to his trade rather than extravagance.

