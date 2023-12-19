Odsonne Édouard 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Odsonne Edouard is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for the English Premier League club Crystal Palace and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Odsonne Édouard, born on January 16, 1998, is a dynamic French forward currently showcasing his talents for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Rising from AF Bobigny to the Paris Saint-Germain Academy, Édouard’s prolific goal-scoring prowess earned him the nicknames “The Rocket” and “Magic Odsonne.”
His journey includes a loan spell at Toulouse and a memorable stint at Celtic, contributing significantly to their domestic treble. Now, Édouard embarks on a new chapter with Crystal Palace, making a memorable debut with a brace against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021.
Odsonne Édouard Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Kourou, French Guiana, France
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth
|£16.7 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|16 January 1998
|Nationality
|French
|Position
|Forward
|Senior Clubs
|Paris Saint-Germain B, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse, Celtic, and Crystal Palace.
|Achievements
|3X TOP GOAL SCORER
1X PLAYER OF THE YEAR
4X SCOTTISH CHAMPION
3X SCOTTISH CUP WINNER
4X SCOTTISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER
1X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Odsonne Édouard’s Net Worth and Salary
The 25-year-old French forward Odsonne Édouard, who plays as an AM, LC, and FC for Crystal Palace, earns £84,000 per week, or £4,368,000 a year. Édouard has a significant net worth of £16,775,200. His contract is set to expire on June 30, 2025, further highlighting his vital role in the organization. With a market value of an astounding €20.00 million, he is a significant asset in the ever-changing football scene, both in terms of his current effect and his future.
Odsonne Édouard Club Career
Odsonne Édouard has accomplished a great deal in the professional football league. Before capturing the attention of Paris Saint-Germain, where he excelled in the youth divisions, his career started with AF Bobigny. Édouard’s incredible 400 goals in 22 matches during his U17 campaign laid the stage for a bright future.
He played senior football in Ligue 1 during a season-long loan to Toulouse in 2016–17. However, his loan was terminated early due to a contentious incident involving an airsoft gun. His promise was evident despite the setback, and Celtic signed him for the 2017–18 season on loan. Edouard’s debut goal against Hamilton Aca demonstrated his significant influence at Celtic.
Édouard’s first goal against Hamilton Academical and his hat-trick against Motherwell demonstrated his enormous influence at Celtic. His crucial contribution to Celtic’s eighth straight league championship in 2018 demonstrated his capacity to function well under duress. After that, Édouard made a permanent move to Celtic and signed a record deal there.
His reputation as a prolific striker was cemented in the ensuing seasons, during which he was named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month and made a vital contribution to Celtic’s record “treble treble” in 2019. With 22 goals in the 2019–20 season, he finished as the top scorer, demonstrating the peak of his goal-scoring ability.
In 2021, Édouard ventured into the Premier League with Crystal Palace, making an immediate impact with a debut brace against Tottenham Hotspur. With a blend of skill, finesse, and a natural goal-scoring instinct, Odsonne Édouard continues to make waves on the football stage.
Odsonne Édouard International Career
The 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship became the pinnacle of Odsonne Édouard’s international career as his skill helped France win. He scored eight goals, including a game-winning hat-trick against Germany in the championship, to win the titles of Golden Player and Top Goalscorer. Édouard’s influence demonstrated his abilities on a global scale.
Odsonne Édouard Family
Odsonne Édouard was born in Kourou, French Guiana, on January 16, 1998. He keeps his family’s history hidden. Although the prolific striker’s birthplace is known, details regarding his parents and siblings are still unknown. This allows Édouard to deliberately keep his personal and professional lives apart while navigating the football world. The rising star’s off-field life is made more mysterious by this cautious attitude.
Odsonne Édouard’s Girlfriend
Odsonne is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media are aware of this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about his personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritize his responsibilities on the field at this time in favour of his career as a young, bright athlete.
Odsonne Édouard Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Vladimir Coufal’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Odsonne Édouard Cars and Tattoos
The prolific striker Odsonne Édouard favours minimalism over body art and has no tattoos. The specifics of Édouard’s automobile are still unknown, but his emphasis on the field rather than material belongings enhances the modest allure of the football player’s public character by demonstrating a dedication to his trade rather than extravagance.
FAQs about Odsonne Édouard
|What is the net worth of Odsonne Édouard?
|The net worth of Odsonne Édouard is £16.7 million.
|How many clubs have Odsonne Édouard played for?
|Odsonne Édouard has played with five clubs at the senior level – Paris Saint-Germain B, Paris Saint-Germain, Toulouse, Celtic, and Crystal Palace.
|How old is Odsonne Édouard?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Odsonne Édouard?
|He is French.
|Has Odsonne Édouard ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.