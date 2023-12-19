Harry Kewell: A Journey from Wonderkid to Australian Football Icon

Few football players have been able to transcend the sport and inspire the next generation more so than Harry Kewell. The midfielder is often regarded as the finest Australian football export in history and a keen favorite with Australian online casinos and sports books, and he enjoyed an excellent career in the sport, playing for some of the world’s most prestigious clubs. His achievements on the field were honored in 2018 after he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, and he will be most fondly remembered for his time at Liverpool. You can learn all about Kewell’s legendary career on the field here.

Early Career

Kewell’s breakthrough in the sport came in 1993 when he was 14, as he played for the Marconi U14 in matches across Italy, England, and Thailand. The side enjoyed success against dominant youth sides at the top of the European game, and his performances were rewarded with a trial at Premier League side Leeds United.

Over a four-week period, Kewell amazed coaches with his technique during his short spell at the club, and he was offered a youth contract at the Whites.

Leeds United

The Australian star would continue to make a name for himself in the sport with the Leeds youth side for over three years. During that time, he also scored a hat-trick against Rotherham. Leeds ultimately decided to take a chance on Kewell when he was just 17, as he was promoted to the first team for the first time in March 1996. But it wasn’t until the following season that he would make his mark on the senior side.

One of his darkest moments came in the 1999-2000 UEFA Cup, as he was sent off in a semi-final against Galatasaray, but it was during that campaign that he built up a bond with compatriot Mark Viduka at the top end of the Leeds side. During that campaign, Kewell was also named the PFA Young Player of the Year, and he was also subject to a bid from Inter Milan, which Leeds knocked back.

Kewell’s performances continued to excel for Leeds, as he played his role in the club’s progression to the semi-final stage of the Champions League in 2000-01. However, financial struggles at Leeds began to weigh heavy on the club, meaning that many of their top stars were sold. Ultimately, he was helpless in helping the club avoid relegation after scoring 45 goals in 180 appearances across eight seasons at Elland Road.

Liverpool

Given his performances at Leeds, Kewell was subject to huge interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs in the summer of 2003. However, he ultimately decided on a move to Boyhood Club Liverpool. The Australian debuted for the Reds in a 2-1 home defeat against Chelsea in August 2003 before he scored his first goal for the club in a Merseyside derby success against Everton. His first season at Anfield was a success after netting ten goals across all competitions.

However, Kewell’s impressive performances couldn’t continue in 2004-05, as he struggled with recurring injuries. But, his season would end on a high note after playing in both the League Cup and Champions League finals. Success for Liverpool in Istanbul saw Kewell become the first Australian to win the European Cup.

But, injuries once again threatened to de-rail his career, as he would miss most of the following seasons. Kewell would eventually return in 2007-08, setting up two goals in a Champions League win over Marseille. By May 2008, his long-term future at the club looked uncertain, and it was revealed that the Reds wouldn’t be renewing his deal due to the injuries he was picking up.

Later Clubs

After his spell in the Premier League, Kewell moved to Turkey for a new challenge at Galatasaray. It would be a positive three-year stay in his new home, as he scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for the Turkish giants.

He would also play a key role in the side that won the Turkish Super Cup in 2008, but that would be his only piece of major silverware before returning to Australia to complete his playing career. Kewell enjoyed two spells in the A-League, first playing for Melbourne Victory in 2011-12 before moving to Melbourne Heart in 2013.

Conclusion

There have been few more significant players throughout Australian football history than Harry Kewell. The star landed notable victories on European soil with Leeds and Liverpool, and he continues to pioneer the game. Since retiring, Kewell has taken up several coaching roles in the UK, including spells with Watford, Notts County, and, most recently, Celtic.