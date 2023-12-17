Arijanet Muric 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Arijanet Anan Muric, born on November 7, 1998, is a Kosovo-born goalkeeper currently playing for Premier League club Burnley and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Starting his career in various Swiss youth teams, Arijanet Muric joined Manchester City’s youth setup in 2015. Despite loans to clubs like NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, and Adana Demirspor, his breakthrough came at Burnley in July 2022.
Internationally, Murić initially represented Montenegro U21 but switched to play for Kosovo. Born in Switzerland to Albanian parents from Montenegro, he holds Kosovar, Montenegrin, and Swiss passports.
Arijanet Muric and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Schlieren, Switzerland
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth
|£8.9 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|7 November 1998
|Nationality
|Swiss
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Manchester City, NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, Adana Demirspor, and Burnley.
|Achievements
|1X ENGLISH CHAMPION
1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Arijanet Muric’s Net Worth and Salary
The 25-year-old Kosovo-born custodian Arijanet Muric, who makes an astounding £27,000 a week and £1,404,00 annually, has cemented his spot at Burnley. His estimated net worth of £8,970,000 reflects his prosperous career. Based on a contract that expires on June 30, 2026, Muric is estimated to be worth €9.00 million. Muric, a Kosovo native, has made a name for himself in football thanks to his abilities and achievements on the pitch.
Arijanet Muric Club Career
Before joining Manchester City’s youth system in 2015, he started his football career with Swiss youth teams, including Grasshoppers, Juventus, Zürich, and Young Boys. Following his 2017 Manchester City contract extension, Murić spent time on loan at NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, and Adana Demirspor.
During these loan periods, he made a lasting impression and demonstrated his goalkeeping skills. Notably, as Nottingham Forest’s backup goalkeeper on loan, Murić experienced both success and setbacks. With loans to Girona in Spain, Willem II in the Netherlands, and Adana Demirspor in Turkey, the keeper gained even more experience.
In a significant move in July 2022, Murić joined Burnley on a four-year deal, marking his entry into the Championship. Making a debut in a 1-0 away victory against Huddersfield Town, he affirmed his skills in English football.
Arijanet Muric International Career
Murić eventually decided to play for the Kosovo national team after initially representing Montenegro U21. He declared his intention to support Kosovo in August 2018. Since then, he has been a crucial member of the Kosovo team, having made his debut in a November 2018 UEFA Nations League game against Azerbaijan. Born in Schlieren, Switzerland, to Rožaje, Montenegro-born Albanian parents, Murić is a dual citizen of Kosovo, Montenegro, and Switzerland.
Arijanet Muric Family
Born in Schlieren, Switzerland, on November 7, 1998, Arijanet Muric maintains a discreet family life. Regretfully, information regarding his parents and siblings is kept private to protect his right to privacy regarding his private life. The Kosovo-born football player, 24, has effectively kept his personal and professional lives apart, enabling supporters to admire his skills on the pitch while honouring his limits off it.
Arijanet Muric’s Girlfriend
The 24-year-old Arijanet Muric is still committed to his football career and is concentrating on his career objectives. He prioritizes and maintains a low-key personal life and is now single. The gifted goalie from Kosovo shows a dedication to greatness on the pitch by focusing his energies on practice and games.
Arijanet Muric Sponsors and Endorsements
Arijanet Muric chooses to keep sponsorships and endorsements a private part of his career, maintaining a quiet stance on them. The 24-year-old football player, well-known for his goalkeeping abilities, keeps his brand affiliations a secret from the public so that supporters may recognize his talent free from the distraction of sponsored collaborations.
Arijanet Muric Cars and Tattoos
The 24-year-old goalie, Arijanet Muric, keeps his body uncluttered and devoid of ink by refusing to get any tattoos. His exact wheel selections are still a mystery, maintaining the mystique around his interests in cars and body art.
FAQs about Arijanet Muric
|What is the net worth of Arijanet Muric?
|The net worth of Arijanet Muric is £8.9 million.
|How many clubs have Arijanet Muric played for?
|Arijanet Muric has played with seven clubs at the senior level – Manchester City, NAC Breda, Nottingham Forest, Girona, Willem II, Adana Demirspor, and Burnley.
|How old is Arijanet Muric?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Arijanet Muric?
|He is Swiss.
|Has Arijanet Muric ever won the Premier League?
|Yes, he has won the Premier League.