Oda Burud: Martin Odegaard Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Oda Barud is an influencer and is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best young attacking midfielders Martin Odegaard.
Barud comes from Denmark, and she is known for being the partner of Arsenal and former Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard.
Oda Barud Facts
|Birth Place
|Norway
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth (2021)
|$5 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|21
|Date of Birth
|June 24, 1998
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|Norweigan
|Boyfriend
|Martin Odegaard
|Children
|No Children
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Oda Burud and Martin Odegaard Families
Oda was born on June 24th, 1998, in Norway. She has not disclosed anything about her parents yet nor about her siblings.
Martin Odegaard was born on December 17th, 1998, in Drammen, Norway, to his father, a former footballer Hans Erik Odegaard and mother Line Cecilie Odegaard.
Oda Burud Boyfriend Martin Odegaard
Odegaard spent his first years in the local sports club Drammen Strong. His father was his first coach. Martin began his senior club career at the age of 15 in 2014, playing for Stromsgodset and setting the Tippeligaen record for the Youngest goalscorer. In 2015, he got signed for Real Madrid with an almost $5 million transfer fee.
Martin joined several Heerenveen and Vitesse and La Liga club Real Sociedad on successive loans. He went on to win the Copa Del Ray with Real Sociedad in 2019. Odegaard was signed by Arsenal in 2021 with a transfer fee of 35 million euros.
Odegaard played international football for Norway, made his senior debut at just 15 and set the record for Youngest player. He is also the Youngest to play in a UEFA European Championship qualifying match.
Oda Burud and Martin Odegaard Kids
Oda and Martin started dating in 2015 as a teenager, and it has transformed into a serious relationship over the years.
Both bonded through the mutual love of football. They are not married yet and don’t have any children.
Oda Burud Profession, Career, Net Worth
Oda leads a short life, and there are no specific details about her career, but she is active on social media with 2.8k followers on her Instagram.
From its look, she likes to travel and maintains a really private life.
Martin and Oda have a combined net worth of around $5 million.
FAQs about Oda Burud
|When did get Oda Burud and Martin Odegaard married?
|They are not married
|What is Oda doing now?
|She is an influencer
|How old is Oda?
|Oda is 21 years old
|Nationality of Oda?
|Oda Burud is Norwegian
|What is Oda’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $5 million