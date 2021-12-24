Oda Burud: Martin Odegaard Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Oda Barud is an influencer and is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best young attacking midfielders Martin Odegaard.

Barud comes from Denmark, and she is known for being the partner of Arsenal and former Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard.

Oda Barud Facts

Oda Burud and Martin Odegaard Families

Oda was born on June 24th, 1998, in Norway. She has not disclosed anything about her parents yet nor about her siblings.

Odegaard with his girlfriend Oda Burud (Tumblr)

Martin Odegaard was born on December 17th, 1998, in Drammen, Norway, to his father, a former footballer Hans Erik Odegaard and mother Line Cecilie Odegaard.

Oda Burud Boyfriend Martin Odegaard

Odegaard spent his first years in the local sports club Drammen Strong. His father was his first coach. Martin began his senior club career at the age of 15 in 2014, playing for Stromsgodset and setting the Tippeligaen record for the Youngest goalscorer. In 2015, he got signed for Real Madrid with an almost $5 million transfer fee.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 14: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their side’s first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Martin joined several Heerenveen and Vitesse and La Liga club Real Sociedad on successive loans. He went on to win the Copa Del Ray with Real Sociedad in 2019. Odegaard was signed by Arsenal in 2021 with a transfer fee of 35 million euros.

MADRID, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 21: Martin Odegaard of Real Madrid Castilla celebrates after scoring his team’s opening goal during the Segunda Division B match between Real Madrid Castilla v Barakaldo CF at estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 21, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Odegaard played international football for Norway, made his senior debut at just 15 and set the record for Youngest player. He is also the Youngest to play in a UEFA European Championship qualifying match.

Oda Burud and Martin Odegaard Kids

Oda and Martin started dating in 2015 as a teenager, and it has transformed into a serious relationship over the years.

Both bonded through the mutual love of football. They are not married yet and don’t have any children.

Oda Burud Profession, Career, Net Worth

Oda leads a short life, and there are no specific details about her career, but she is active on social media with 2.8k followers on her Instagram.

Oda Burud is an influencer and girlfriend of Arsenal star Martin Odegaard (Instagram)

From its look, she likes to travel and maintains a really private life.

Martin and Oda have a combined net worth of around $5 million.

