Sarah Mens: Romelu Lukaku ex-Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Sarah Mens is a Belgian Model and is known for being the ex-girlfriend of one of the best Belgian strikers, Romelu Lukaku.
Sarah Mens Facts
|Birth Place
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Father’s Name
|Harry Mens
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aries
|Net Worth (2021)
|$5 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|28
|Date of Birth
|March 23, 1993
|University
|Institute Blankestijn
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Boyfriend
|Romelu Lukaku
|Children
|1 Child
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Sarah Mens and Romelu Lukaku Families
On March 23 1993, Sarah was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to her father, Harry, a Dutch television host and an actor. She has four sisters, and she is the youngest among them.
Romelu Lukaku was born on May 13 1993, in Antwerp, Belgium, to his father, Roger Lukaku, a footballer, and his mother, Adolphine Lukaku. He also has a younger brother, Jordan Lukaku, who plays for Royal Antwerp F.C.
Sarah Mens ex-boyfriend Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku is a Belgian professional footballer who plays striker for Chelsea and Belgium national teams. He began his senior club career playing for Anderlecht, where he won a Belgian Pro League title and finished as the league’s top goalscorer.
Lukaku has been a part of the premier league for a long time. First, he went to Chelsea, then got loaned to West Bromwich Albion and Everton, where he was signed with a club-transfer record of 32 million euros.
Romelu was a part of Manchester United for a short period but then departed to Inter Milan in a club-record deal worth 80 million, where he won Serie A title. After that, he returned to Chelsea in another club-record transfer worth 115 million euros, becoming the most expensive Belgian player ever.
He is Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer as he made his senior international debut in 2010 and has been the joint second-highest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cups.
Sarah Mens and Romelu Lukaku Kids
Sarah met Romelu in the summer of 2016 in the United States when she was doing her internship in Miami. After that, Sarah moved to Manchester and Milan with Lukaku.
They didn’t get married but have a son together named Romeo Lukaku. The pair broke up after 5 years of dating. There is no information about why this happened as these two have been really private.
Sarah Mens Profession, Career, Net Worth
Sarah is a well-known model in the Netherlands. She gained a massive reputation with her time with Lukaku. She also runs a business. Mens has a company that sells fashion goods around the world.
She has an estimated net worth of $5 million and is also quite popular on Instagram.
FAQs about Sarah Mens
|When did Sarah Mens and Romelu Lukaku get married?
|They are not married
|What is Sarah doing now?
|She is a professional model in the Netherlands
|How old is Sarah?
|Sarah is 28 years old
|Nationality of Sarah?
|Sarah Mens is Dutch
|What is Sarah’s net worth?
|Sarah has an estimated net worth of $5 million
