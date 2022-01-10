Sarah Mens: Romelu Lukaku ex-Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Sarah Mens is a Belgian Model and is known for being the ex-girlfriend of one of the best Belgian strikers, Romelu Lukaku.

Mens comes from the Netherlands, and she is known for being the partner of Belgian super-striker Romelu Lukaku.

Sarah Mens Facts

Birth Place Amsterdam, Netherlands Father’s Name Harry Mens Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth (2021) $5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 28 Date of Birth March 23, 1993 University Institute Blankestijn Nationality Dutch Boyfriend Romelu Lukaku Children 1 Child Social Media Instagram,

Sarah Mens and Romelu Lukaku Families

On March 23 1993, Sarah was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to her father, Harry, a Dutch television host and an actor. She has four sisters, and she is the youngest among them.

Romelu Lukaku was born on May 13 1993, in Antwerp, Belgium, to his father, Roger Lukaku, a footballer, and his mother, Adolphine Lukaku. He also has a younger brother, Jordan Lukaku, who plays for Royal Antwerp F.C.

Sarah Mens ex-boyfriend Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is a Belgian professional footballer who plays striker for Chelsea and Belgium national teams. He began his senior club career playing for Anderlecht, where he won a Belgian Pro League title and finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 21: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale celebrates scoring a goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 21, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Lukaku has been a part of the premier league for a long time. First, he went to Chelsea, then got loaned to West Bromwich Albion and Everton, where he was signed with a club-transfer record of 32 million euros.

Romelu was a part of Manchester United for a short period but then departed to Inter Milan in a club-record deal worth 80 million, where he won Serie A title. After that, he returned to Chelsea in another club-record transfer worth 115 million euros, becoming the most expensive Belgian player ever.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 05: Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea gives a thumbs up to the fans after the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He is Belgium’s all-time top goalscorer as he made his senior international debut in 2010 and has been the joint second-highest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cups.

Sarah Mens and Romelu Lukaku Kids

Sarah met Romelu in the summer of 2016 in the United States when she was doing her internship in Miami. After that, Sarah moved to Manchester and Milan with Lukaku.

Lukaku shares a picture of him with his son Romeo (The Sun)

They didn’t get married but have a son together named Romeo Lukaku. The pair broke up after 5 years of dating. There is no information about why this happened as these two have been really private.

Sarah Mens Profession, Career, Net Worth

Sarah is a well-known model in the Netherlands. She gained a massive reputation with her time with Lukaku. She also runs a business. Mens has a company that sells fashion goods around the world.

Sarah Mens is the former girlfriend of Lukaku (Instagram)

She has an estimated net worth of $5 million and is also quite popular on Instagram.

FAQs about Sarah Mens

When did Sarah Mens and Romelu Lukaku get married? They are not married What is Sarah doing now? She is a professional model in the Netherlands How old is Sarah? Sarah is 28 years old Nationality of Sarah? Sarah Mens is Dutch What is Sarah’s net worth? Sarah has an estimated net worth of $5 million

Read More on Football: